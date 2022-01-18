Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Embraces Chaos To Become Marvel's Newest Superhero

Marvel has released the first trailer of Oscar Isaac's superhero show Moon Knight. The upcoming original series set to release in March 2022, will follow Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

The trailer gives a glimpse at Oscar's life as someone who locks himself every night as he can't seem to separate reality from his dreams. The trailer also introduced the series villain played by Ethan Hawke. Ethan's character advises Marc to embrace his Chaos. The clip also introduces that he lives with multiple identities but does not remember much when he decides a phone call of someone calling him Mark.

The series version of Marc reportedly becomes the superhero when he unwittingly becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Ethan Hawke has also been cast as a bad guy with the actor revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that his character 'is inspired by cult leader David Koresh'.

Take a look at the trailer,

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser: Wanda To Help Take On Evil Doctor Strange?

While announcing the show back in 2021, Kevin Feige had told Emmy Magazine, "It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights. The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

The action-adventure series is set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Not much is known about the plot, Marvel will be exploring with Moon Knight and how it will tie-up with the Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye: Fans Unhappy With Musical Post-Credit Scene, Call It Worst One In MCU History

The show is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022 and will be part of Phase 4 of the MCU.