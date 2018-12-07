 »   »   »  Mowgli Twitter Review: The Movie Receives A Mixed Reaction; Fans Praise Andy Serkis' Direction

@lazybinge

"It's the jungle book with a much darker presentation. #Mowgli #Netflix. Visual effects and cinematography are very good." - (sic)

@Smithyshere

"A darkly imaginative reworking of #JungleBook in @andyserkis' beautifully realised #Mowgli @NetflixFilm with a seductively celebratory score from @thenitinsawhney. Never has the jungle felt more alive with character thanks to all the #motioncapture techniques of @ImaginariumUK " - (sic)

@gus_no_fear

@thenitinsawhney Love #mowgli score. My favorite tracks are Khan's Attack, Give Him to The Tiger and Changes. Beautiful music! Also wanted to tell you that listen to the song "Longing" almost every day, that tune gets going thru the day.

@AnilKapoor

Baloo has prepared Mowgli for the worst but is he ready for the jungle? #Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, now streaming @Netflix_IN