Mowgli Twitter Review: The Movie Receives A Mixed Reaction; Fans Praise Andy Serkis' Direction

By
    Netflix's Mowgli was released today (December 7, 2018) worldwide and its already become the talk of the town. After a long wait of 5 years, fans finally get to see their Mowgli: The King of the Jungle on the screen. The movie has received a mixed review. While a some have appreciated Andy Serkis' direction and praised him for exposing the darkness of wilderness in the most brilliant ways, a few wonder if the movie is suitable for children. However, Mowgli has managed to grab all the attention for heroic representation of Bhageera played by Christian Bale. Here's what Twitterati has to say!

    @lazybinge

    "It's the jungle book with a much darker presentation. #Mowgli #Netflix. Visual effects and cinematography are very good." - (sic)

    @Smithyshere

    "A darkly imaginative reworking of #JungleBook in @andyserkis' beautifully realised #Mowgli @NetflixFilm with a seductively celebratory score from @thenitinsawhney. Never has the jungle felt more alive with character thanks to all the #motioncapture techniques of @ImaginariumUK " - (sic)

    @gus_no_fear

    @thenitinsawhney Love #mowgli score. My favorite tracks are Khan's Attack, Give Him to The Tiger and Changes. Beautiful music! Also wanted to tell you that listen to the song "Longing" almost every day, that tune gets going thru the day.

    @AnilKapoor

    Baloo has prepared Mowgli for the worst but is he ready for the jungle? #Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, now streaming @Netflix_IN

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 16:54 [IST]
