Mr Faisu Aka Faisal Shaikh And Team 07 Join Josh App!

If you are a fan of social media influencers Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Team 07, here is your chance to watch new stuff from them on an interesting and fun platform, Josh.

Josh is a newly launched mobile app and is the best 'Made In India' short videos app. It is the most exciting of the short format video applications available on mobile. The Josh app brings glamour, entertainment, humour, viral videos and so much more to every household in India, giving creators across the country a chance to be 'vocal from local'!

Recently, Teentigada's Vishal Pandey, Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sood joined the Josh app and announced the challenge 'Josh Mein Aaja'. And now, to make things even more fun, Mr Faisu and Team 07 have joined the Josh app. Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Team 07 have a huge number of followers. Faisal rose to fame by doing lip-syncing videos. He is also a well-known fashion blogger and model, and is the single largest celebrity in the short format video world today.

Faisu along with Hasnain Khan and Shadan Farooqui are a part of a five-member college group from Mumbai, who are known as Team 07. They first bonded over their love for motorcycle stunts.

Faisal Shaikh and Team 07 will soon be introducing the fun challenge 'Josh Mein Aaja' on the Josh App! To participate in this challenge, all you need to do is download the Josh app, create a video on the Josh anthem, and ask your followers to participate in the challenge and win big prizes.

The winners will also get a chance to feature in the Josh anthem music video! Download the Josh app now, watch your favourite Faisu and Team 07's videos, and participate in the challenge.

The Josh app has everything that's exciting, fun, humorous, trendy and buzzing. On this fresh, new and happening mobile platform, you can not only follow your favourite influencers and talents, but also showcase your talent. Go ahead and explore Josh now!

