Mrinal Dutt Shares About His Gay Character In His Storyy

Mrinal Dutt will be seen in an urban relationship drama with his next titled His Storyy. Apart from Dutt, the cast also includes Satyadeep Mishra and Priyamani Raj. Produced by Ding Entertainment, the story revolves around Kunal (Satyadeep) and Sakshi (Priyamani), and Preet, played by Mrinal. While Kunal and Sakshi are married, where Sakshi is a chef, Preet will be seen playing a popular food critic and a traveller. Their lives will intertwine when Sakshi calls Preet for her restaurant opening, not knowing that her perfect family is about to go for a toss with an unexpected turn of events.

Talking about his character Preet, Mrinal Dutt said, "Preet is someone who believes love can survive anything and believes in staying true to it. He is a successful food critic who loves what he does and has a good amount of exposure to the world. He is very progressive in the way he thinks and is sensitive and accepting of people's space and life, at the same time very determined about his own journey in life. Preet is layered and you get to see the different shades when his own issues surface as the story goes along."

The teaser of His Storyy went on air just today and it gives a glimpse of how things pan out when Sakshi comes to know about Kunal's truth. With a strong screenplay and some great performances, the teaser promises to bring to its viewers a meaningful story. The teaser also gives us a gist of what the viewers can expect, without delving into too many details and that's the beauty of it.

Talking about the show, Mrinal said, "It was great working on the show and collaborating with Ding Entertainment and the artists involved. Thanks to shows like these, we have an opportunity to raise our voice or raise questions at least. With such stories taking a centre stage, there is a lot to say. I am equally excited and intrigued to see how the show will be received."

His Storyy will release on April 25, 2021 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Mrinal was recently seen in a short film 55km/sec, and he continues to receive rave reviews for the same. Some of his other works include The Lonely Prince (2020), A Moment (2017), Pawan & Pooja (2020), Hello Mini (2021), and Netflix's Upstarts (2019).

