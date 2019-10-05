    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mrunal Thakur To Feature In Karan Johar's Ghost Stories

      According to reports, Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur, will be playing a role in filmmaker Karan Johar's "Ghost Stories".Taking to social media, Mrunal shared the news with her fans. She was last seen in hit movies, 'Super 30' and 'Batla House'.

      "This one's really very special... Thank you Karan Johar," she captioned her photo. She shared an image of a clapboard from the sets of Ghost Stories on Instagram. Catch her post here.

      This one's really very special... Thank you @karanjohar ❤ . . . . . . . #dreamscometrue @netflix_in @netflix @rsvpmovies @ashidua @dharmamovies #ghoststories @avinashtiwary15

      Kusha Kapila, who gained fame with her videos on YouTube, will also feature in the Karan Johar film.

      Ghost Stories is an anthology of four famous short films directed by Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. Ghost stories is the third project that will see the work of the four big icons. "Bombay Talkies" and Netflix movie "Lust Stories" were the other two projects that saw them all together.

      On the work front, Mrunal will also be sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, a boxing drama. She will be seen playing the role of Farhan's love interest in the film. Farhan is playing the role of a boxer in the film.

      Mrunal will also play a key role in Netflix's "Baahubali: Before the Beginning". The actor in August stated that shooting for the first season of Baahubali: Before the Beginning got over. Mrunal will be playing the role of a young Sivagami in the action series based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 book, The Rise of Sivagami.

