    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MTV Movie And TV Awards 2021 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Kathryn Hahn, Scarlett Johansson Bag Top Awards

      By
      |

      Smell that? The Golden Popcorn is hot and ready! Like a freshly ripped-open sleeve of theatre soda cups, this year's crop of nominees is seriously stacked. WandaVision racked up the most nominations on the television side, but favourites Emily in Paris and The Boys aren't far behind. On the film side, it was all about Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Judas and the Black Messiah, with a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman's work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

      Chadwick Boseman, Kathryn Hahn, Scarlett Johansson,

      The exciting MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were held at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday and the star-studded evening saw several major celebrities walking the red carpet together. In between the awards, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson and Regé-Jean Page were seen pouring their hearts out followed by performances by Anthomy Ramos.

      The winners of the evening are as follows -

      WandaVision was declared the Best Show
      The Best Movie was bagged by To All the Boys: Always and Forever
      Chadwick Boseman was awarded with the Best Performance in the movie for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
      Best Musical Moment chosen was 'Edge of Great' from Julie and the Phantoms
      Victoria Pedretti's The Haunting of Bly Manor was declared as the Most Frightened Performance
      Kathryn Hahn from WandaVision was named the Best Villain
      Sacha Baron Cohen garnered the Comedic Genius Award
      Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were chosen as the Best Duo
      WandaVision's Wanda vs. Agatha bagged the Best Fight

      <strong>ALSO READ: </strong>MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Nominations Announced With Gender Neutral CategoriesALSO READ: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Nominations Announced With Gender Neutral Categories

      Leslie Jones's Coming 2 America was awarded the Best Comedic Performance
      Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline's kiss in Outer Banks was named the Best Kiss
      Scarlett Johansson took home the MTV Generation Award
      Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton was declared the Breakthrough Performance
      Elizabeth Olsen from WandaVision bagged Best Performance in a Show
      Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was named the Best Hero

      <strong>ALSO READ: </strong>BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top HonoursALSO READ: BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours

      Watch the ceremony exclusively on Vh1 India at 8 PM and Voot Select on 17th May, 2021.

      Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 17, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X