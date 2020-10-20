Mum Bhai Trailer: Angad Bedi Is Ready To Take On Crime Lords In 90s Mumbai

ALT Balaji has dropped the trailer of its upcoming crime-thriller series titled Mum Bhai. Featuring Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the pivotal roles, the series follows as cops face off the underworld with the backdrops of 90s Mumbai.

ALT Balaji while sharing the trailer wrote on Twitter, "Jab saamne power, paisa aur Mumbai ko rule karne ka mauka ho, toh iss picture ka hero kaun nahi banna chahega! Iss game ke rules the bade simple, jiski goli mein dum vo power mein aa gaya Bhaskar ke 83 encounters ya Rama ka bhaigiri wala tashan. Kaun jeetne wala tha #MumBhai ka title? Show streaming, 6th Nov, on @altbalaji."

The trailer shows, Angad Bedi portraying the role of Bhaskar Shetty, a cop who takes it upon himself to clean the streets of the Mumbai city. The trailer reveals that Mumbai Police has set up the Anti-Terrorism Squad in 1990 to counter crime syndicates.

Among the ATS is the encounter specialist Bhaskar who slowly while cleaning the evil off the streets of Mumbai descend to the level of criminals. As Bhasker and other gangs eye the crown of power and politics in Mumbai, the series will unfold the conflicts a cop faces to bring justice and restore peace.

ALT Balaji while introducing the show had revealed that Mum Bhai web series will take viewers to the underworld of Mumbai and the story will revolve around the friendship between a policeman and a criminal. Produced by Apoorva Lakhia, the series Mum Bhai will start streaming on AltBalaji from November 6.

Bobby Deol's Web Series Aashram To Return With Season 2 On November 11

Scam 1992 Web Series Review: Hansal Mehta Paints The Big Bull As Man Reaching For New Heights