Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Web Series Review: Mohit Raina & Konkona Sen Sharma's Show Is This Week's Must Watch

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj Director: Nikkhil Advani

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: The medical drama follows a team of first responders and trauma surgeons at the General Hospital after the terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai.

Review: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 gives India its best yet medical drama, which is also a crime thriller. After The Family Man, if any other show is to be recommended in 2021, it's this Nikkhil Advani's directorial. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 not only represents Mumbai but most of what makes the city unique in a good and a bad way. The makers have also managed to tell a number of stories at a moderate pace that will not dip your interest at any given minute.

The show begins with the terrorist attack at the Leopold Cafe, on November 26. Few hours before on the same day, we get to meet the General Hospital residents Ahaan Mirza, Diya Parekh and Sujata Ajawale as they interview for a residency program with Dr Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Raina). Most of the show takes place around these doctors including Dr Chitra Das (Konkona Sen Sharma) who is a passionate social worker.

As the victims start coming into the emergency room the situation gets tense for the residents on their first day, not to mention some of them are going through their personal drama related to the terror attack and otherwise. We also have great supporting characters that build a structure to the plot but also gives a more rounded tone to the show, including a policeman, a boss who maintains order by giving in, a greedy journalist trying to get the biggest scoop, number of patients in need of medical attention as well as the team of Mumbai police tracking the terrorists.

Top 8 OTT Releases To Watch In September 2021: Money Heist, Black Widow, Mumbai Diaries, Kota Factory 2 & More

The eight-part series has been fleshed out long enough to cover a story that lasts only overnight. But the intricate storytelling and strong direction helps keep the audience on their toes. Other than the team dealing with the terror attacks, we also have other issues that don't go away in a crisis like discrimination again minorities, whether gender or religion.

The show strongly calls out media for the greed, intense coverage, and leaking confidential and private information for the world to see. Still, the show doesn't stray from its plot and media only remains a part of the big picture. We also get to see themes of domestic violence, mental health which aren't explored completely.

For the first few episodes the screenplay remain as close to facts as it can get, we also see some political involvement and press coverage that adds to the picture of how the incident took place for the world, however, in the second half it diverts into some fictional tales and focuses on personal motivations of different characters. While it does get a bit preachy about ethics and what's right for humanity, the series has a good heart and it shows with each character.

Mohit Rana definitely comes out on top as Dr Kaushik Oberoi, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is one of his best performances. The show also gives an equal chance to supporting characters including the three residents - Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj and Satyajeet Dubey. Konkona Sen Sharma gives a lot into her character who gets little moments to shine on screen but leaves a strong mark.

Candy Web Series Review: Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy's Show Is A Well Layered Murder Mystery With Hint Of Fantasy

Overall, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 isn't just about the doctors or the cops who laid their lives that night. It is about the terror this city witnessed on a personal level, fought it off and still woke up the next morning to take on another day.