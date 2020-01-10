    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Must See Tweets Before Watching Netflix Series Jamtara; Twitter Verdict Out Now

      Netflix dropped the first Hindi Original series in 2020, titled Jamtara. The dark and gritty show is based on the Jharkhand Phishing Scams and follows a group of tech-savvy boys with big dreams.

      The trailer shows a group of guys tricking people into online transactions by impersonating bank employees. They take details about their debit cards, OTP numbers and scam them for huge sums of money. According to the trailer, eventually, the boys find themselves tangled into a big phishing scam due to political influence, while a female cop on their tail is determined to stop the racket. The show takes place in Jharkhand, known as India's cyber-crime capital.

      Even though it has only been a few hours since the show is out, Twitter is already praising the show. Some users from the UK have also been asking when the show will be up on the streaming platform. Take a look:

      The Jamtara cybercrimes, that took place went on to trick big businessmen, politicians, their relatives and even megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While many have been waiting to watch the show for mear entertainment others have been itching to know more about the cyber crimes that tricked many people in the country.

      The hackers have several charges against them like Section 419, 420 of the IPC (cheating by impersonation and cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy),468 and 471 (forgery for cheating and using forged document as genuine), and Section 66B, 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, according to the police.

      Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the show stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Aksha Pardasany, and Amit Sial in lead roles. Jamtara is now available to view with a subscription on Netflix.

