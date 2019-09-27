English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    MX Player’s Hello Mini Trailer Is Bold & Chilling; Promises To Be Edge-of-the-seat Entertainer

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Have you ever felt that you are being watched, that eerie sense of someone following you or given in to the realization of a stranger stalking you? This October, experience exactly what happens when a voiceless, faceless and nameless stranger intrudes in your life with the MX Original Series - Hello Mini. MX Player - India's leading streaming platform adds this psychological thriller as a new genre to its existing slate of originals, providing viewers with the chance to binge-watch this bold and chilling series for free, starting October 1! Produced for Applause Entertainment by Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visual Pvt. Ltd. The show promises to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

    Adapted from Novoneel Chakraborty's 'Stranger Trilogy', directed by Faruk Kabir and written by Anand Sivakumaran, this 15-episodic series traces the life of a young independent girl - Rivanah Bannerjee who is stalked by a stranger who keeps an eye on her every move. Incessant messages, frantic calls, constantly being told what to do and a blatant violation of her privacy leads Rivanah aka Mini on a dangerous path when the stranger's obsession with her, starts affecting her life.

    MX Player’s Hello Mini Trailer Is Bold & Chilling; Promises To Be Edge-of-the-seat Entertainer

    Anuja Joshi, daughter of renowned child actor Master Alankar and the niece of Indian National Award winner Pallavi Joshi stars in the lead as Mini while the show also features an ensemble cast with Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Mrinal Dutt in key roles.

    A prank, a lover's twisted passion, a secret admirer or is there more to it? The edgy narrative focuses on Rivanah's quest to find this stranger and get to the bottom of the mystery.

    The series will stream for free exclusively on MX Player starting October 1, 2019!

    Most Read: The Family Man Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Spy Thriller Keeps You Glued; Is A Must-watch

    More GAURAV CHOPRA News

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue