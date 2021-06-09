The Family Man 2: Nagpur City Police Uses The Series To Spread Awareness

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee released recently and is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series has been receiving several accolades like the first instalment. Not only this, it seems now that the show has also inspired Nagpur City Police to spread awareness amongst the citizens in the times of the pandemic.

Talking about the same, the official Twitter handle of Nagpur City Police shared a still of Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi as their characters Srikant Tiwari and JK from the show. They can be seen covering their mouth with a handkerchief with their hands raised. However, it was their caption that totally stole the show.

The Twitter handle of Nagpur City Police captioned the same stating, "Don't just do the bare minimum, Wear a Proper Mask, when outside."Not only this, but they also wrote: "Don't Be A Minimum Guy, Wear A Proper Mask" inside the picture. Netizens were left in splits looking at the creativity of the handle while giving out their message. Take a look.

For the unversed, the 'Minimum Guy' scene from The Family Man 2 has received immense popularity. The scene has Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee)'s boss constantly taking a jibe at him and saying, "Don't be a Minimum Guy". This leads to finally Srikant having an outburst at his boss.

Meanwhile, the dairy brand Amul also paid tribute to The Family Man 2's success recently. Talking about the same, Amul's post showed the cartoons based on Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant, Priyamani's character Suchi and Samantha Akkineni's character Raji. The words, "Family Ke Mann Ko Bhaaya" (Touched The Hearts Of The Family) could be seen etched on the poster. Giving a twist to the theme of the show, the brand also wrote, "Spies Up Your Life" towards the end of the poster. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile talking about the show, it has been helmed by Raj & DK. It revolves around the life of Srikant essayed by Manoj Bajpayee who struggles to juggle his tumultuous professional life as a secret agent with his personal life as a middle-class family man. The show also stars Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Sharad Kelkar, Dilip Tahil and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.