Nakuul Mehta And Archana Kavi In Sci-Fi Rom-Com BAE Control

In this technologically advanced world, anything seems to be possible, right? Have you ever imagined a technology that could help you control your partner's emotions? How nice could that be - making them agree to liking the same things and having no petty fights? Sounds heavenly right? Or does it? With an idea along the lines of the internationally acclaimed show, Black Mirror, Pocket Aces' long form channel Dice Media brings a fresh 3-episode mini-series called BAE Control, in which a couple tries to save their relationship using an app.

BAE Control revolves around a dysfunctional couple, Shyam and Vedika, who are introduced to a revolutionary and experimental new app called BAE Control (Biologically Administered Endocrinological Control). This intriguing mobile app not only helps them control the four primary emotions of happiness, confidence, anger and love in each other, but slowly leads them to a rollercoaster ride in their relationship. Each episode uncovers how this technology feeds their struggling relationship only to finally realize that there might be more risks to this than they anticipated.

A name to reckon in the Indian Television space, Nakuul Mehta has truly captured the pulse of his audience by his charming looks and impeccable acting skills. He will be seen essaying the character of Shyam, opposite Archana Kavi who comes with a rich career in television and films down South, and is a huge digital influencer.

Talking about the series, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, Pocket Aces said, "BAE Control is an exciting new mini-series for us as we're experimenting with multiple things - the vertical format that allows us to give our viewers a fresh experience, a completely new genre - dark sci-fi, and working with TV actors like Nakuul and Archana! What makes this experiment exciting is that it is still very high on the relatability end - most of us wish we could control our partners! We have built a strong audience for couple related content on Dice, and hence are confident that this series will do well. It is not easy to get content out during COVID times, so we're really proud of our team's efforts in making this happen."

In these COVID times, are you also stuck at home with your BAE and wish for something like this? Well, tune into Dice Media's BAE Control to see what happens in Shyam and Vedika's technologically driven relationship.

