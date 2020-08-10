    For Quick Alerts
      Natasha Suri Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says It's Sad That She Won't Be Able To Promote Dangerous

      By
      |

      Natasha Suri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dangerous, that also stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is sad that she won't be able to participate in the film's promotion.

      The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters."

      Natasha Suri Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says Its Sad That She Wont Be Able To Promote Dangerous

      Natasha told IANS, "I think I passed on the virus to my sister Rupali and my granny too. They have also been unwell. But the good part is, we are all recovering gradually. Anyway, I and my folks are recuperating and will be fit and fine soon by God's grace. Right now, I'm feeling physically weak and exhausted, but mentally I am upbeat and looking forward to the audience's feedback and reaction to my film.

      The actress told the leading daily, "The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won't be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team."

      Dangerous is about a young entrepreneur, whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend is sent to investigate the case. The film is directed by Bhushan Patel and will be releasing on August 14, 2020 on MX Player.

