National Crush Rohit Saraf Is Back With The Sequel To The Most Awaited Web Series

Rohit Saraf has been the heartthrob for millions of women out there. He has been winning hearts not just with his charming good looks, but also by his fantastic acting skills. From Dear Zindagi to The Sky Is Pink to Ludo to Mismatched, he has been giving one after the other heart-winning performances. All of this has aptly got him the tag of the national crush.

And now, the national crush has given all his fans a glimpse of his next shoot, which is one of the most awaited web shows of the season - Mismatched 2. Yes, you read that right! Just a little while ago, Rohit Saraf took to social media to give his followers a sneak peek into the upcoming season of Mismatched 2.

Well, the new season of Mismatched is surely getting us all too very excited to see the drool-worthy young actor on screen again! We are awaiting with bated breath for Rohit Saraf's Mismatched 2. What about you, folks?