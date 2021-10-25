Nawazuddin Siddiqui Asked Kubbra Sait To Go Outside As She Wept After Filming Intimate Scene For Sacred Games

Kubbra Sait recently sene in Apple TV's fantasy show Foundation, first rose to fame with her performance in Anurag Kashyap's Netflix series, Sacred Games. The actress recently opened up about her experience while filming the popular intimate scene in the series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Kubbra revealed that the scene was filmed seven times because director Anurag Kashyap needed shots from seven different angles. She shared that she 'pulled out all the stops' to ensure everything was in place for the shoot to go smoothly.

She explained that the shot had to be taken back to back with no pause. "The first take I did, he came back and said, 'We'll go quickly for the next one.' The second one, he said, 'We'll go quickly for the next one.' The third time I did it, he shifted the camera to Nawaz. Then we did something else," Kubbra said.

She added that by the time they were done filming she was emotionally spent.

"the seventh time, when I did it... I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, 'Thank you. I'll see you outside?' That's when it hit me that the scene was over. I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. That's when Nawaz said, 'I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai" she said.

"Unka entry baaki tha (His entry scene was still left to be shot)," Kubbra laughed.

Kubbra Sait essayed the role of Kukoo alongside Nawazuddin who played the lead role of Ganesh Gaitonde. Sacred Games also starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, Jatin Sarna, Jitendra Joshi and more in pivotal role.

It was produced and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap with Phantom Films.