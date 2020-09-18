Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Netflix Film Serious Men To Release On October 2; Trailer Out Now

Netflix recently released the first trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film called Serious Men. The film based on Manu Joseph's book by the same name, stars Nawazuddin as a lower-middle-class man in Mumbai, struggling to give his kid a better future. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film Serious Men talks about society's aspiration for upward mobility in class through children.

While talking about the film, Nawazuddin said in a statement, "I am very excited to be a part of Netflix's Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games, and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani from Serious Men the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games."

Nawazuddin will be seen playing a lower-middle-class man with a happy marriage, an unremarkable passion for life and a dead-end job as a personal assistant to an insufferable astronomer.

The trailer starts with Nawaz explaining how it would take four generations to improve their family's status and class. He then goes on to share his story and claims he will make sure his grandchildren have a luxurious life and for that, he comes up with an elaborate plan and cons the world into thinking his child is a genius. The trailer calls him a mix between Ambedkar and APJ Abdul Kalam.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son."

The Netflix original set to release on October 2, also stars Indira Tiwari, M Nasser and Shweta Basu Prasad.

