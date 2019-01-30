Expect The Unexpected From Ganesh Gaitonde! Nawazuddin Says Sacred Games 2 Is Baap Of Season 1!

Nawazuddin On His Role Ganesh Gaitonde

The actor concluded filming the Africa schedule of the second season and the team will be having their final week-long schedule in Mumbai. About his character, the actor Nawazuddin told Mid-day, "I have left no stone unturned to absorb the nuances of Ganesh Gaitonde."

‘This Season Will Be The Baap Of The First One’

The actor revealed, "This season will be the baap of the first one. Even if people know Ganesh Gaitonde, they won't know what to expect from him. We shot extensively across Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg."

When He Realised The Impact Of The Show?

He further added, "I realised the impact of the show when I was shooting in Rome, a week after its release. People came up to me to click pictures. My team would show me the memes that were doing the rounds on the Internet."

On His Collaboration With Anurag

Regarding his association with Anurag Kashyap (director), the actor told the leading daily, "When Anurag is working with me, he is constantly pushing me to break my own boundaries. It comes from familiarity and my ability to go on a rollercoaster with him. As an actor, I am someone who enjoys twirling myself up."