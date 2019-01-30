English
    Expect The Unexpected From Ganesh Gaitonde! Nawazuddin Says Sacred Games 2 Is Baap Of Season 1!

    Netflix's Sacred Games is among 2018's best new shows, which invoked huge fans frenzy. Fans wanted the second season of the show and there you go! The second season of the show is slated to release on the digital platform in mid-2019. The show is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, the first season was premiered on July 6, 2018. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of crime lord, Ganesh Gaitonde on the show, has become an icon in its own right.

    Nawazuddin On His Role Ganesh Gaitonde

    The actor concluded filming the Africa schedule of the second season and the team will be having their final week-long schedule in Mumbai. About his character, the actor Nawazuddin told Mid-day, "I have left no stone unturned to absorb the nuances of Ganesh Gaitonde."

    ‘This Season Will Be The Baap Of The First One’

    The actor revealed, "This season will be the baap of the first one. Even if people know Ganesh Gaitonde, they won't know what to expect from him. We shot extensively across Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg."

    When He Realised The Impact Of The Show?

    He further added, "I realised the impact of the show when I was shooting in Rome, a week after its release. People came up to me to click pictures. My team would show me the memes that were doing the rounds on the Internet."

    On His Collaboration With Anurag

    Regarding his association with Anurag Kashyap (director), the actor told the leading daily, "When Anurag is working with me, he is constantly pushing me to break my own boundaries. It comes from familiarity and my ability to go on a rollercoaster with him. As an actor, I am someone who enjoys twirling myself up."

