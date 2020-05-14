Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Ghoomketu Poster Revealed

ZEE5, the largest creator of Original content in India, released the first look of Ghoomketu starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani will be seen making special appearances.

In the poster, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen finally arriving at the Bollywood station with his bag full of write-ups and his metal box - 'pitara' as we popularly call it. Nawazuddin is also seen with his eyes shining in hope for better days.

The storyline of Ghoomketu revolves around an upcoming writer who wants to make it big in the film industry, and so, he runs away from home and reaches Mumbai. In his quest to come up with a great story, he deals with various subjects and the same is portrayed on screen well. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities.

Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop, who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade? A quirky comedy-drama, the film is set in a wickedly playful backdrop and will be great for the entire family to watch together.

Ghoomketu, which is directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), is all set to confuse, entertain and make you laugh on May 22, 2020.

