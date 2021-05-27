NCPCR Writes To Maharashtra Home Secretary Seeking FIR Against Makers Of Bombay Begums

Back in March 2021, Netflix show Bombay Begums was embroiled in a controversy after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) slapped a notice against the show, for depicting children inappropriately. According to recent reports, now NCPCR has written a letter to the Maharashtra home secretary seeking registration of an FIR against the makers of the series.

The letter written to Maharashtra Home Ministry's Additional Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastva, said that Mumbai Police had informed the commission to register an FIR in this matter, they require "permission from higher authorities" as the issue falls in a grey area.

It further stated, "Since this is a serious issue where police is not following the laid procedure of the land, hence, you are requested to look into this matter and ensure that no further child rights and law of land is violated in this matter. It is also requested that an action taken report maybe furnished to the Commission within three days."

NCPCR in the letter sent on Tuesday (May 25), also sought a report about the action taken against the makers by the Maharashtra police commissioner in the matter, within three days. Reportedly, the NCPCR also wrote another letter to the Maharashtra Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale about the same.

The NCPCR asked Hemant Nagrale to appear before the commission through video conferencing on May 28 with the requisite compliance or action-taken report in the matter.

For the unversed, back in March, NCPCR had asked Netflix to stop streaming the web series claiming that the show Bombay Begums normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse. In the complaint, the commission alleged that this type of content will not only pollute young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children.

Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and others was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The show released on Netflix on March 8, 2021. The makers are expected to continue the story with season two, which is yet to be greenlit.