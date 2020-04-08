Neena Gupta And Jitendra Kumar's Amazon Series Panchayat Takes Top Spot On IMDb's Trending List

Produced by TVF, Panchayat has received a lot of love from critics and audiences alike, for its light-hearted and authentic approach, excellent performances and soulful score.

The Viral Fever's latest creation, Panchayat, which is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, has received a lot of love with an IMDB rating of 9.1/10. The show is now amongst the top 10 movies and shows across India. Panchayat had taken the number one position on IMDb's trending list followed by Mahabharat, Dear Comrade, Ramayan and Asur.

The Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar starrer aims at unearthing the clichéd portrayal of Indian village life. Panchayat is an eight-part comedy-drama series which lets you see a modern Indian village through the eyes of the protagonist, a young man from the city.

Panchayat sees the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitu), who unwillingly joins as a secretary in the panchayat office of a remote village in UP, when he fails to land a job after college. Abhishek unwillingly starts his job with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, and begins to prepare for CAT.

Neena Gupta and Jitendra were last seen together in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the two played the role of mother and son in the film, here they are seen having a bittersweet relationship of neighbours and colleagues in the panchayat office. Talking about her character Neena Gupta said, "Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew,"

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

