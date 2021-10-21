Neeraj Sharma Aka NSB Is Inspiring Millions To Follow Their Dreams

Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj has many feathers in his hat but lets us name a few of them. He is a fashion influencer, portrait photographer, traveller, cinematographer and editor. He considers his creative thinking his real talent as it gets him out of every difficult situation. The 24 years old influencer is known for his unique approach and dedication towards his work. He was born on the 31st of August in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Later, he was raised in Chandigarh.

All these things have not been served to him on a silver platter as we know. The struggles were real and he has fought his way through to fame. Belonging to a middle-class family, he had to wait to earn a lot of essential things in his life. He wanted to join a cinematography or media course but could not afford it so he did B. Com from Punjab University and kept learning photography, fashion and cinematography from YouTube. Out of need, he started working part-time jobs to pay his bills and after learning editing skills he worked as a freelance photo editor to buy gear as he started his online YouTube journey in 2015 and has earned him 1 million viewers on YouTube. Today, his love for filming has taken him to places. Sure, he is a powerhouse of talent but his hard work is to be equally credited for achieving such massive success in the formative years of his life.

He has a positive outlook towards life and his approach makes everyone around him feel secure. No wonder Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj has collaborated with quite famous names who have the same personality as his. This famous personality finds joy in filmmaking, travelling, music and meditation. He is a curious kid at heart and loves discovering new things.

It has been a long journey for him which has manifested into the community of 1.2 million creative people on a big platform like Instagram since the beginning and more so on YouTube. When he started out, he surely faced a lot of naysayers who put him down but his sheer will to stand up again after a defeat is too strong to be vanquished by haters. Some of the celebrities he looks up to are Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, MS Dhoni who are basically legends in their own fields. His story is an example of how there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and how hard work always pays off.