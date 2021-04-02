Netflix Acquires Sequels To Knives Out For $450 Million, Daniel Craig To Return As Detective Benoit Blanc

Global streaming platform Netflix has bought the rights to the sequels of director Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed film Knives Out. According to Deadline, the deal is worth a whopping $450 million which will also star Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.

The sequels with Netflix are set to be written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also wrote the first film. Rian will be teaming up with producing partner Ram Bergman for the sequels. The first film which cost $40 million and was distributed by Lionsgate, won several awards and earned a global gross of over $311 million.

Apart from Netflix, Apple and Amazon were the others studios aiming for the rights for the sequels. Reportedly, the deal worth over $400 million is now one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history.

According to Variety.com, the sequels' filming is already underway and set to start on June 28. While the first film took place in Thrombeys' New England ancestral family home, this time, Craig will be seen in Greece. Back in 2020, Johnson had opened up about their plans for the sequel and said the film will see a new cast and a new story.

He had told Hollywood Reporter, "Think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie, so a whole new location, whole new cast."

For the unversed, Knives Out (2019) is a whodunnit featuring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The film follows a family gathering gone horribly wrong, after the family patriarch's death leads master detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to investigate.

