Netflix Announces 41 Original Indian Titles: Finding Anamika, Delhi Crime 2, Haseen Dillruba & More

Netflix, who completed five years in India, has now announced its new and original titles for 2021 across different genres and languages. According to reports, the platform is all set to release 41 new titles including Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2, Little Things season 3 and many more in the year.

The streaming giant will also be releasing big titles like Kapil Sharma's much-awaited web show and Sanya Malhotra's quirky movie Pagglait soon. Karan Johar too has announced several titles with Netflix including Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Ajeeb Daastans. Titles in different regional languages will also be coming, including The Disciple, actor Siddharth's Navarasa and Dhanush's film titled Jagame Thandhiram.

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a special tweet while sharing the news and captioned it as, "Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here's what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!" Take a look at the tweet,

Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY!



Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

The two-minute clip featuring scenes from the upcoming releases promises love, fear, tears, comedy, action, dhamaaka, feels and more. The 2021 teaser also featured clips from Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Finding Anamika, Manoj Bajpayee's web series Ray, Raveena Tandon's Aranyak, She 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sardar Ka Grandson and many more.

Netflix has also shared a glimpse of docu-reality shows like the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and the yet-to-be-titled Sumukhi Suresh's show.

