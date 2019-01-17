Hotstar & Netflix To Censor Adult Content In India!

Last year, Netflix got into legal trouble as a complaint was filed against the web series Sacred Games which insulted former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. This issue raised concerns in the industry that government at some point could look at the regulating content on online streaming platforms. Also, last year, a case was filed by a local non-profit group, Justice For Rights Foundation on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video for showing sexually explicit content and demanding a regulator for online content. Apparently, the case will be heard in February.

As per the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, Netflix Inc and home-grown rival Hotstar are planning to follow self-regulation guidelines for content streamed on their platforms in India, to prevent potential government censorship.

Although India has film and TV certification bodies which moderate public content, the content that are streaming on online streaming platforms do not have any censorship. The report suggested that a draft of an unofficial code will be adopted by the platforms which would not allow content that shows a child 'engaged in real or simulated sexual activities', is disrespectful of India's national flag or encourages 'terrorism'.

One of the sources told Reuters that although Amazon Inc's Prime Video helped draft the code, it will not sign it as the company does not want to act in the absence of government-mandated regulation.

President of the Internet and Mobile Association of India, Subho Ray revealed that it will be made public on Thursday and the final version would include changes when compared to the draft.

Vikram Malhotra of production house Abundantia Entertainment, which has worked on an Amazon Prime show, was quoted by the Reuters as saying, "It is a welcome move to form guidelines but in no manner should they be restrictive to expression or creative freedom."

On the other hand, India Today reports reveal that the OTT platforms Netflix, Hotstar and Alt Balaji have refused censorship, but they have voluntarily signed a self-regulatory Code of Best Practices.

