Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More
After offering some promising originals in July, Netflix is ready to bring a slew of new and exciting titles to the platform. For classics, the first three Jurassic Park movies will soon be available at the start of August 2020. Other popular family films to join the catalogue are The Adams Family, The Never Ending Story and iconic film Dennis the Menace.
For fans of animated films and shows, Netflix is bringing the entire series of The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Other awaited titles include James Bond films, the first two instalments in the Bad Boys franchise and The Karate Kid series. There are several documentaries and Netflix comedy specials and originals on the list as well.
The most awaited original film of August 2020 is Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer, Project Power. The action movie is about a pill that gives people superpowers for 5 minutes at a time. The official synopsis reads, "An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers."
Here is a complete lineup of everything coming to Netflix in August 2020
August 1
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class - Netflix Family
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected - Netflix Documentary
August 3
Immigration Nation - Netflix Documentary
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab - Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning - Netflix Comedy Special
August 5
Anelka: L'Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood - Netflix Documentary
World's Most Wanted - Netflix Documentary
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Berlin, Berlin - Netflix Film
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 - Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany - Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures - Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It - Netflix Film
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event - Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - Netflix Comedy Special
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well - Netflix Documentary
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl - Netflix Film
August 14
3%: Season 4 - Netflix Original
El robo del siglo - Netflix Original
Fearless - Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Project Power - Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun - Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters - Netflix Original
August 15
Rita: Season 5 - Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 - Netflix Original
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers - Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind - Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules - Netflix Original
High Score - Netflix Documentary
August 20
Biohackers - Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens - Netflix Film
August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro - Netflix Film
Hoops - Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 - Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Sleepover - Netflix Film
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily's Wonder Lab - Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 - Netflix Original
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía - Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House - Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix -Netflix Documentary
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now - Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Original
I AM A KILLER: Released - Netflix Original
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins - Netflix Film
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Netflix recently revealed 17 Indian titles set to release on the platform, but the release dates for them are yet to be announced.
