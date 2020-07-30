    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More

      By
      |

      After offering some promising originals in July, Netflix is ready to bring a slew of new and exciting titles to the platform. For classics, the first three Jurassic Park movies will soon be available at the start of August 2020. Other popular family films to join the catalogue are The Adams Family, The Never Ending Story and iconic film Dennis the Menace.

      Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More

      For fans of animated films and shows, Netflix is bringing the entire series of The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Other awaited titles include James Bond films, the first two instalments in the Bad Boys franchise and The Karate Kid series. There are several documentaries and Netflix comedy specials and originals on the list as well.

      The most awaited original film of August 2020 is Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer, Project Power. The action movie is about a pill that gives people superpowers for 5 minutes at a time. The official synopsis reads, "An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers."

      Here is a complete lineup of everything coming to Netflix in August 2020

      August 1

      August 1

      A Knight's Tale

      Acts of Violence

      The Addams Family (1991)

      An Education

      Being John Malkovich

      Death at a Funeral

      Dennis the Menace

      Elizabeth Harvest

      Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

      Hardcore Henry

      Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

      Jurassic Park

      Jurassic Park III

      The Lost World: Jurassic Park

      Mad Max (1979)

      Mr. Deeds

      My Perfect Landing: Season 1

      Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

      The NeverEnding Story

      The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

      The Next Step: Season 6

      Nights in Rodanthe

      Ocean's Thirteen

      Ocean's Twelve

      Operation Ouch: Season 1

      Operation Ouch: Special

      Remember Me

      Seabiscuit

      Super Monsters: The New Class - Netflix Family

      Toradora!: Season 1

      Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

      The Ugly Truth

      What Keeps You Alive

      August 2

      Almost Love

      Connected - Netflix Documentary

      August 3

      Immigration Nation - Netflix Documentary

      August 4

      A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

      Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

      Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab - Netflix Original

      Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning - Netflix Comedy Special

      August 5

      Anelka: L'Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood - Netflix Documentary

      World's Most Wanted - Netflix Documentary

      August 6

      August 6

      The Rain: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

      August 7

      Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      Berlin, Berlin - Netflix Film

      The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

      ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

      Selling Sunset: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      Sing On! Germany - Netflix Original

      Tiny Creatures - Netflix Original

      Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

      Word Party Songs

      Work It - Netflix Film

      August 8

      The Promise

      We Summon the Darkness

      August 10

      Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event - Netflix Original

      Nightcrawler

      August 11

      Mr. Peabody & Sherman

      Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - Netflix Comedy Special

      August 12

      Scary Movie 5

      (Un)Well - Netflix Documentary

      August 13

      Safety Not Guaranteed

      Une fille facile/An Easy Girl - Netflix Film

      August 14

      August 14

      3%: Season 4 - Netflix Original

      El robo del siglo - Netflix Original

      Fearless - Netflix Film

      Glow Up: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      Project Power - Netflix Film

      The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

      The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

      The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

      The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

      Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun - Netflix Family

      Teenage Bounty Hunters - Netflix Original

      August 15

      Rita: Season 5 - Netflix Original

      Stranger: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      August 16

      Johnny English

      Les Misérables (2012)

      August 17

      Crazy Awesome Teachers - Netflix Film

      Drunk Parents

      Glitch Techs: Season 2

      August 19

      Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind - Netflix Film

      DeMarcus Family Rules - Netflix Original

      High Score - Netflix Documentary

      August 20

      Biohackers - Netflix Original

      Good Kisser

      Great Pretender

      John Was Trying to Contact Aliens - Netflix Film

      August 21

      August 21

      Alien TV

      Fuego negro - Netflix Film

      Hoops - Netflix Original

      Lucifer: Season 5 - Netflix Original

      Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      The Sleepover - Netflix Film

      August 23

      1BR

      Septembers of Shiraz

      August 25

      Emily's Wonder Lab - Netflix Family

      Trinkets: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      August 26

      Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - Netflix Original

      La venganza de Analía - Netflix Original

      Million Dollar Beach House - Netflix Original

      Rising Phoenix -Netflix Documentary

      August 27

      Aggretsuko: Season 3

      Retsuko the Red Panda

      The Bridge Curse

      The Frozen Ground

      August 28

      All Together Now - Netflix Film

      Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Original

      I AM A KILLER: Released - Netflix Original

      Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins - Netflix Film

      August 31

      Casino Royale

      Quantum of Solace

      Netflix recently revealed 17 Indian titles set to release on the platform, but the release dates for them are yet to be announced.

      Amazon Prime Video In August 2020: World's Toughest Race, Chemical Hearts, Top Gun And More

      Yaara Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Gang Of Four Has Chemistry But No Motive

      Read more about: netflix work it power project
      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X