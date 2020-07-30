Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More

After offering some promising originals in July, Netflix is ready to bring a slew of new and exciting titles to the platform. For classics, the first three Jurassic Park movies will soon be available at the start of August 2020. Other popular family films to join the catalogue are The Adams Family, The Never Ending Story and iconic film Dennis the Menace.

For fans of animated films and shows, Netflix is bringing the entire series of The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Other awaited titles include James Bond films, the first two instalments in the Bad Boys franchise and The Karate Kid series. There are several documentaries and Netflix comedy specials and originals on the list as well.

The most awaited original film of August 2020 is Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer, Project Power. The action movie is about a pill that gives people superpowers for 5 minutes at a time. The official synopsis reads, "An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers."

Here is a complete lineup of everything coming to Netflix in August 2020

August 1 A Knight's Tale Acts of Violence The Addams Family (1991) An Education Being John Malkovich Death at a Funeral Dennis the Menace Elizabeth Harvest Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Hardcore Henry Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2 Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III The Lost World: Jurassic Park Mad Max (1979) Mr. Deeds My Perfect Landing: Season 1 Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 The NeverEnding Story The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter The Next Step: Season 6 Nights in Rodanthe Ocean's Thirteen Ocean's Twelve Operation Ouch: Season 1 Operation Ouch: Special Remember Me Seabiscuit Super Monsters: The New Class - Netflix Family Toradora!: Season 1 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 The Ugly Truth What Keeps You Alive August 2 Almost Love Connected - Netflix Documentary August 3 Immigration Nation - Netflix Documentary August 4 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab - Netflix Original Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning - Netflix Comedy Special August 5 Anelka: L'Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood - Netflix Documentary World's Most Wanted - Netflix Documentary August 6 The Rain: Season 3 - Netflix Original The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods August 7 Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 - Netflix Original Berlin, Berlin - Netflix Film The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 - Netflix Original The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 Selling Sunset: Season 3 - Netflix Original Sing On! Germany - Netflix Original Tiny Creatures - Netflix Original Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Word Party Songs Work It - Netflix Film August 8 The Promise We Summon the Darkness August 10 Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event - Netflix Original Nightcrawler August 11 Mr. Peabody & Sherman Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - Netflix Comedy Special August 12 Scary Movie 5 (Un)Well - Netflix Documentary August 13 Safety Not Guaranteed Une fille facile/An Easy Girl - Netflix Film August 14 3%: Season 4 - Netflix Original El robo del siglo - Netflix Original Fearless - Netflix Film Glow Up: Season 2 - Netflix Original Project Power - Netflix Film The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun - Netflix Family Teenage Bounty Hunters - Netflix Original August 15 Rita: Season 5 - Netflix Original Stranger: Season 2 - Netflix Original August 16 Johnny English Les Misérables (2012) August 17 Crazy Awesome Teachers - Netflix Film Drunk Parents Glitch Techs: Season 2 August 19 Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind - Netflix Film DeMarcus Family Rules - Netflix Original High Score - Netflix Documentary August 20 Biohackers - Netflix Original Good Kisser Great Pretender John Was Trying to Contact Aliens - Netflix Film August 21 Alien TV Fuego negro - Netflix Film Hoops - Netflix Original Lucifer: Season 5 - Netflix Original Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 - Netflix Original The Sleepover - Netflix Film August 23 1BR Septembers of Shiraz August 25 Emily's Wonder Lab - Netflix Family Trinkets: Season 2 - Netflix Original August 26 Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - Netflix Original La venganza de Analía - Netflix Original Million Dollar Beach House - Netflix Original Rising Phoenix -Netflix Documentary August 27 Aggretsuko: Season 3 Retsuko the Red Panda The Bridge Curse The Frozen Ground August 28 All Together Now - Netflix Film Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Original I AM A KILLER: Released - Netflix Original Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins - Netflix Film August 31 Casino Royale Quantum of Solace

Netflix recently revealed 17 Indian titles set to release on the platform, but the release dates for them are yet to be announced.

