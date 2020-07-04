Netflix In July 2020: Cursed, The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard And More

Netflix has announced impressive additions to its streaming catalogue in the month of July, 2020. The streaming giant will bring a ton of films, which landed on the platform on July 1. It has everything from Anne Frank Parallel Stories, Airplane, to Schindler's List. We will also see some classics on the list like Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, Karate Kid series and more.

Meanwhile, the Netflix originals coming out in July are just as worthy to keep an eye out for. The first one on the list is Warrior Nun, the teen girl power fantasy show is for anyone who enjoys some magic and martial arts. However, fans are even more excited about Katherine Langford's Cursed, which also comes under the fantasy genre. The show will follow a female queen based in the Arthurian legend with a twist.

Fans will also get to see the third season of Norwegian show, Norseman, but even after two years of wait, the show will not give the conclusion, instead a glimpse at the prequel of the story. The second season of Umbrella Academy will also be releasing this month alongside Charlize Theron's action film, The Old Guard. As for Bollywood releases, fans are hoping to see Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena release this month.

Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in July 2020.

July 1 #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories A Bridge Too Far A Thousand Words A Touch of Green: Season 1 A Walk to Remember Abby Hatcher: Season 1 Airplane! Ali Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Charlotte's Web Clash of the Titans (1981) Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2 Cloud Atlas David Foster: Off the Record Definitely, Maybe Delta Farce Donnie Brasco Double Jeopardy Fiddler on the Roof Frida I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Killing Hasselhoff Kingdom: Season 1-3 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Mean Streets Million Dollar Baby Paranormal Activity Red Riding Hood (2011) Schindler's List Sleepless in Seattle Sleepy Hollow Spaceballs Splice Stand and Deliver Stardust Starsky & Hutch Sucker Punch Swordfish The Art of War The Devil's Advocate The F**k-It List The Firm The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The Town The Witches This Christmas Total Recall (1990) Trotro Winchester Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - Netflix Family Deadwind: Season 2 - Netflix Original Say I Do - Netflix Original Under the Riccione Sun - Netflix Film Unsolved Mysteries - Netflix Documentary July 2- 10 Warrior Nun - Netflix Original Thiago Ventura: Pokas - Netflix Comedy Special The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 - Netflix Original Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 - Netflix Original Desperados - Netflix Film JU-ON: Origins - Netflix Original Southern Survival - Netflix Original ONLY Dr. Seuss' The Lorax The Long Dumb Road Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - Netflix Documentary Stateless: Season 1 - Netflix Original What Is Love? - Netflix Original Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 Japan Sinks: 2020 - Netflix Anime The Protector: Season 4 - Netflix Original The Claudia Kishi Club -Netflix Documentary Down to Earth With Zac Efron - Netflix Original The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - Netflix Family Dating Around: Brazil - Netflix Original The Old Guard - Netflix Film The Twelve - Netflix Original July 14- 20 The Business of Drugs - Netflix Documentary On est ensemble (We Are One) - Netflix Documentary Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - Netflix Comedy Special Dark Desire - Netflix Original Gli Infedeli (The Players) - Netflix Film Skin Decisions: Before and After - Netflix Original Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 Fatal Affair - Netflix Film Indian Matchmaking - Netflix Original MILF - Netflix Film Pride and Prejudice (2005) Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) - Netflix Original Cursed - Netflix Original Funan Gigantosaurus: Season 1 The Notebook The Last Dance Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - Netflix Family How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 - Netflix Original Ip Man 4: The Finale Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - Netflix Comedy Special Street Food: Latin America - Netflix Documentary July 22-31 61 Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - Netflix Documentary Love on the Spectrum - Netflix Documentary Norsemen: Season 3 - Netflix Original The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion Signs - Netflix Original Spotlight The Larva Island Movie - Netflix Family A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) - Netflix Original Animal Crackers - Netflix Film Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - Netflix Family In the Dark: Season 2 The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix Film Ofrenda a la tormenta - Netflix Film Banana Split Shameless: Season 10 Jeopardy!: Collection 6 Last Chance U: Lany - Netflix Documentary The Hater - Netflix Film Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - Netflix Original Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Netflix Anime Get Even - Netflix Original Latte and the Magic Waterstone - Netflix Family Seriously Single - Netflix Film The Speed Cubers - Netflix Documentary Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet - Netflix Original The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 - Netflix Original Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) - Netflix Original

