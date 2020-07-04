    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netflix In July 2020: Cursed, The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard And More

      By
      |

      Netflix has announced impressive additions to its streaming catalogue in the month of July, 2020. The streaming giant will bring a ton of films, which landed on the platform on July 1. It has everything from Anne Frank Parallel Stories, Airplane, to Schindler's List. We will also see some classics on the list like Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, Karate Kid series and more.

      Netflix In July 2020: Cursed, The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard And More

      Meanwhile, the Netflix originals coming out in July are just as worthy to keep an eye out for. The first one on the list is Warrior Nun, the teen girl power fantasy show is for anyone who enjoys some magic and martial arts. However, fans are even more excited about Katherine Langford's Cursed, which also comes under the fantasy genre. The show will follow a female queen based in the Arthurian legend with a twist.

      Fans will also get to see the third season of Norwegian show, Norseman, but even after two years of wait, the show will not give the conclusion, instead a glimpse at the prequel of the story. The second season of Umbrella Academy will also be releasing this month alongside Charlize Theron's action film, The Old Guard. As for Bollywood releases, fans are hoping to see Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena release this month.

      Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in July 2020.

      July 1

      July 1

      #AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

      A Bridge Too Far

      A Thousand Words

      A Touch of Green: Season 1

      A Walk to Remember

      Abby Hatcher: Season 1

      Airplane!

      Ali

      Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

      Charlotte's Web

      Clash of the Titans (1981)

      Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

      Cloud Atlas

      David Foster: Off the Record

      Definitely, Maybe

      Delta Farce

      Donnie Brasco

      Double Jeopardy

      Fiddler on the Roof

      Frida

      I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

      Killing Hasselhoff

      Kingdom: Season 1-3

      Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

      Mean Streets

      Million Dollar Baby

      Paranormal Activity

      Red Riding Hood (2011)

      Schindler's List

      Sleepless in Seattle

      Sleepy Hollow

      Spaceballs

      Splice

      Stand and Deliver

      Stardust

      Starsky & Hutch

      Sucker Punch

      Swordfish

      The Art of War

      The Devil's Advocate

      The F**k-It List

      The Firm

      The Karate Kid

      The Karate Kid Part II

      The Karate Kid Part III

      The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

      The Town

      The Witches

      This Christmas

      Total Recall (1990)

      Trotro

      Winchester

      Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - Netflix Family

      Deadwind: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      Say I Do - Netflix Original

      Under the Riccione Sun - Netflix Film

      Unsolved Mysteries - Netflix Documentary

      July 2- 10

      July 2- 10

      Warrior Nun - Netflix Original

      Thiago Ventura: Pokas - Netflix Comedy Special

      The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 - Netflix Original

      Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 - Netflix Original

      Desperados - Netflix Film

      JU-ON: Origins - Netflix Original

      Southern Survival - Netflix Original

      ONLY

      Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

      The Long Dumb Road

      Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - Netflix Documentary

      Stateless: Season 1 - Netflix Original

      What Is Love? - Netflix Original

      Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

      Japan Sinks: 2020 - Netflix Anime

      The Protector: Season 4 - Netflix Original

      The Claudia Kishi Club -Netflix Documentary

      Down to Earth With Zac Efron - Netflix Original

      The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - Netflix Family

      Dating Around: Brazil - Netflix Original

      The Old Guard - Netflix Film

      The Twelve - Netflix Original

      July 14- 20

      July 14- 20

      The Business of Drugs - Netflix Documentary

      On est ensemble (We Are One) - Netflix Documentary

      Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - Netflix Comedy Special

      Dark Desire - Netflix Original

      Gli Infedeli (The Players) - Netflix Film

      Skin Decisions: Before and After - Netflix Original

      Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

      Fatal Affair - Netflix Film

      Indian Matchmaking - Netflix Original

      MILF - Netflix Film

      Pride and Prejudice (2005)

      Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) - Netflix Original

      Cursed - Netflix Original

      Funan

      Gigantosaurus: Season 1

      The Notebook

      The Last Dance

      Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - Netflix Family

      How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 - Netflix Original

      Ip Man 4: The Finale

      Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - Netflix Comedy Special

      Street Food: Latin America - Netflix Documentary

      July 22-31

      July 22-31

      61

      Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - Netflix Documentary

      Love on the Spectrum - Netflix Documentary

      Norsemen: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

      Signs - Netflix Original

      Spotlight

      The Larva Island Movie - Netflix Family

      A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) - Netflix Original

      Animal Crackers - Netflix Film

      Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - Netflix Family

      In the Dark: Season 2

      The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix Film

      Ofrenda a la tormenta - Netflix Film

      Banana Split

      Shameless: Season 10

      Jeopardy!: Collection 6

      Last Chance U: Lany - Netflix Documentary

      The Hater - Netflix Film

      Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - Netflix Original

      Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

      Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Netflix Anime

      Get Even - Netflix Original

      Latte and the Magic Waterstone - Netflix Family

      Seriously Single - Netflix Film

      The Speed Cubers - Netflix Documentary

      Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet - Netflix Original

      The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) - Netflix Original

      July 2020: Hanna, Breathe 2, Vivarium And More Coming To Amazon Prime Video

      Everything Coming To SonyLIV in July 2020: Undekhi, 1917, Avrodh And More

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X