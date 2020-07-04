Netflix In July 2020: Cursed, The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard And More
Netflix has announced impressive additions to its streaming catalogue in the month of July, 2020. The streaming giant will bring a ton of films, which landed on the platform on July 1. It has everything from Anne Frank Parallel Stories, Airplane, to Schindler's List. We will also see some classics on the list like Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, Karate Kid series and more.
Meanwhile, the Netflix originals coming out in July are just as worthy to keep an eye out for. The first one on the list is Warrior Nun, the teen girl power fantasy show is for anyone who enjoys some magic and martial arts. However, fans are even more excited about Katherine Langford's Cursed, which also comes under the fantasy genre. The show will follow a female queen based in the Arthurian legend with a twist.
Fans will also get to see the third season of Norwegian show, Norseman, but even after two years of wait, the show will not give the conclusion, instead a glimpse at the prequel of the story. The second season of Umbrella Academy will also be releasing this month alongside Charlize Theron's action film, The Old Guard. As for Bollywood releases, fans are hoping to see Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena release this month.
Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in July 2020.
July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Say I Do - Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun - Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries - Netflix Documentary
July 2- 10
Warrior Nun - Netflix Original
Thiago Ventura: Pokas - Netflix Comedy Special
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 - Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 - Netflix Original
Desperados - Netflix Film
JU-ON: Origins - Netflix Original
Southern Survival - Netflix Original
ONLY
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - Netflix Documentary
Stateless: Season 1 - Netflix Original
What Is Love? - Netflix Original
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Japan Sinks: 2020 - Netflix Anime
The Protector: Season 4 - Netflix Original
The Claudia Kishi Club -Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth With Zac Efron - Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - Netflix Family
Dating Around: Brazil - Netflix Original
The Old Guard - Netflix Film
The Twelve - Netflix Original
July 14- 20
The Business of Drugs - Netflix Documentary
On est ensemble (We Are One) - Netflix Documentary
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - Netflix Comedy Special
Dark Desire - Netflix Original
Gli Infedeli (The Players) - Netflix Film
Skin Decisions: Before and After - Netflix Original
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Fatal Affair - Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking - Netflix Original
MILF - Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) - Netflix Original
Cursed - Netflix Original
Funan
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
The Last Dance
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 - Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America - Netflix Documentary
July 22-31
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum - Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs - Netflix Original
Spotlight
The Larva Island Movie - Netflix Family
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) - Netflix Original
Animal Crackers - Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta - Netflix Film
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany - Netflix Documentary
The Hater - Netflix Film
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - Netflix Original
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Netflix Anime
Get Even - Netflix Original
Latte and the Magic Waterstone - Netflix Family
Seriously Single - Netflix Film
The Speed Cubers - Netflix Documentary
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet - Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) - Netflix Original
