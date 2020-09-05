Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More
Netflix has planned an action-packed list of shows and movies for the month of September 2020. Some of the biggest releases on the streaming platform include Hollywood's biggest stars like Henry Cavell, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Adam Driver, John David Washington and more. Some of the most awaited titles are I Am Thinking Of Ending Things, Ratched and BlacKkKlansman
The Devil All the Time releasing on September 16, which stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan, is a horror post-WWII Midwestern US. Fans are most excited to see Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown's film Enola Holmes. Away releasing on September 4 will see Hilary Swank as an astronaut headed to Mars.
There are a few to none Indian projects releasing on the platform for this month, first is Bad Boy Billionaires: India, which released on September 2, chronicles the crimes of Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Sahara's Subrata Roy, jeweller Nirav Modi, and Satyam's Ramalinga Raju, and second is an indie sci-fi movie Cargo, releasing September 9, which has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, the makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar just revealed the release date as September 18.
Here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in September 2020:
September 1
40 Days and 40 Nights
9 (2009 movie)
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Aquaman
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.: Season 1
Boogie Nights
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Borgen: multiple seasons
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Carlito's Way
A Certain Scientific Accelerator: Season 1
Curse of Chucky
Darkman
Dudley Do-Right
Fear
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
H (French show): multiple seasons
Heidi: Season 2
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: multiple seasons
Kill Me Three Times
The Lake House
The Match [La Partita]
An Office and a Gentleman
Soldier
Sudden Death
Top Chef: multiple seasons
Top Gun
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
True: Friendship Day
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Season 1
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef's Table: BBQ
Freaks - You're One of Us
Sky Tour: The Movie
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Classless [Alma de Pobre]
Ave Maryam
Love, Guaranteed
The Platform: Season 1
Young Wallander: Season 1
September 4
Atonement
Away: Season 1
Changeling
Hard Target
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Kandasamys: The Wedding
Kicking & Screaming
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Repo Men
Ride Along
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
The Theory of Everything
Twister
Unbroken
September 7
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth: Season 1
September 8
#Alive
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Cargo
Cuties [Mignonnes]
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1
La Línea: Shadow of Narco: Season 1
So Much Love to Give [Corazón loco]
The Social Dilemma
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
BlacKkKlansman
The Gift: Season 2
The Idhun Chronicles: Season 1
Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1
Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness
September 11
Buddi: Season 2
The Duchess: Season 1
Dad Wanted [Se busca papá]
Family Business: Season 2
September 13
Nobody's Fool
September 15
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy's Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight: Limited Series
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All the Time
Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!: Season 1 (US)
September 17
Dragon's Dogma: Season 1
GIMS: On the Record
The Last Word: Season 1
September 18
The American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 1
Ratched: Season 1
Whipped
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Mighty Express: Season 1
The Playbook: Season 1
September 23
Enola Holmes
September 24
The Chef Show: Volume 4
The Emoji Movie
September 25
A Perfect Crime: Season 1
Country-Ish: Season 1
The School Nurse Files: Season 1
Sneakerheads: Season 1
September 28
Rough Night
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
