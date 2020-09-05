Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More

Netflix has planned an action-packed list of shows and movies for the month of September 2020. Some of the biggest releases on the streaming platform include Hollywood's biggest stars like Henry Cavell, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Adam Driver, John David Washington and more. Some of the most awaited titles are I Am Thinking Of Ending Things, Ratched and BlacKkKlansman

The Devil All the Time releasing on September 16, which stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan, is a horror post-WWII Midwestern US. Fans are most excited to see Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown's film Enola Holmes. Away releasing on September 4 will see Hilary Swank as an astronaut headed to Mars.

There are a few to none Indian projects releasing on the platform for this month, first is Bad Boy Billionaires: India, which released on September 2, chronicles the crimes of Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Sahara's Subrata Roy, jeweller Nirav Modi, and Satyam's Ramalinga Raju, and second is an indie sci-fi movie Cargo, releasing September 9, which has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, the makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar just revealed the release date as September 18.

Here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in September 2020: September 1 40 Days and 40 Nights 9 (2009 movie) The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Aquaman BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.: Season 1 Boogie Nights Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices Borgen: multiple seasons The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! Carlito's Way A Certain Scientific Accelerator: Season 1 Curse of Chucky Darkman Dudley Do-Right Fear Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions H (French show): multiple seasons Heidi: Season 2 Keeping Up with the Kardashians: multiple seasons Kill Me Three Times The Lake House The Match [La Partita] An Office and a Gentleman Soldier Sudden Death Top Chef: multiple seasons Top Gun Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 True: Friendship Day Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Season 1 September 2 Bad Boy Billionaires: India Chef's Table: BBQ Freaks - You're One of Us Sky Tour: The Movie September 3 Afonso Padilha: Classless [Alma de Pobre] Ave Maryam Love, Guaranteed The Platform: Season 1 Young Wallander: Season 1 September 4 Atonement Away: Season 1 Changeling Hard Target I'm Thinking of Ending Things Kandasamys: The Wedding Kicking & Screaming A Million Ways to Die in the West Repo Men Ride Along Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 The Theory of Everything Twister Unbroken September 7 My Octopus Teacher Record of Youth: Season 1 September 8 #Alive StarBeam: Season 2 September 9 Cargo Cuties [Mignonnes] Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1 La Línea: Shadow of Narco: Season 1 So Much Love to Give [Corazón loco] The Social Dilemma September 10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen BlacKkKlansman The Gift: Season 2 The Idhun Chronicles: Season 1 Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1 Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness September 11 Buddi: Season 2 The Duchess: Season 1 Dad Wanted [Se busca papá] Family Business: Season 2 September 13 Nobody's Fool September 15 Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice Izzy's Koala World Michael McIntyre: Showman Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 September 16 Baby: Season 3 Challenger: The Final Flight: Limited Series Criminal: UK: Season 2 The Devil All the Time Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed MeatEater: Season 9 The Paramedic Signs: Season 2 Sing On!: Season 1 (US) September 17 Dragon's Dogma: Season 1 GIMS: On the Record The Last Word: Season 1 September 18 The American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 1 Ratched: Season 1 Whipped Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare September 21 A Love Song for Latasha September 22 Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 Mighty Express: Season 1 The Playbook: Season 1 September 23 Enola Holmes September 24 The Chef Show: Volume 4 The Emoji Movie September 25 A Perfect Crime: Season 1 Country-Ish: Season 1 The School Nurse Files: Season 1 Sneakerheads: Season 1 September 28 Rough Night Whose Vote Counts, Explained September 29 Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia September 30 American Murder: The Family Next Door

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Gets A Release Date

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix