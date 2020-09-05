    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More

      By
      |

      Netflix has planned an action-packed list of shows and movies for the month of September 2020. Some of the biggest releases on the streaming platform include Hollywood's biggest stars like Henry Cavell, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Adam Driver, John David Washington and more. Some of the most awaited titles are I Am Thinking Of Ending Things, Ratched and BlacKkKlansman

      Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More

      The Devil All the Time releasing on September 16, which stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan, is a horror post-WWII Midwestern US. Fans are most excited to see Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown's film Enola Holmes. Away releasing on September 4 will see Hilary Swank as an astronaut headed to Mars.

      There are a few to none Indian projects releasing on the platform for this month, first is Bad Boy Billionaires: India, which released on September 2, chronicles the crimes of Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Sahara's Subrata Roy, jeweller Nirav Modi, and Satyam's Ramalinga Raju, and second is an indie sci-fi movie Cargo, releasing September 9, which has been co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, the makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar just revealed the release date as September 18.

      Here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in September 2020:

      Here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in September 2020:

      September 1

      40 Days and 40 Nights

      9 (2009 movie)

      The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

      Aquaman

      BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.: Season 1

      Boogie Nights

      Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

      Borgen: multiple seasons

      The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

      Carlito's Way

      A Certain Scientific Accelerator: Season 1

      Curse of Chucky

      Darkman

      Dudley Do-Right

      Fear

      Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

      H (French show): multiple seasons

      Heidi: Season 2

      Keeping Up with the Kardashians: multiple seasons

      Kill Me Three Times

      The Lake House

      The Match [La Partita]

      An Office and a Gentleman

      Soldier

      Sudden Death

      Top Chef: multiple seasons

      Top Gun

      Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

      True: Friendship Day

      Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Season 1

      September 2

      Bad Boy Billionaires: India

      Chef's Table: BBQ

      Freaks - You're One of Us

      Sky Tour: The Movie

      September 3

      Afonso Padilha: Classless [Alma de Pobre]

      Ave Maryam

      Love, Guaranteed

      The Platform: Season 1

      Young Wallander: Season 1

      September 4

      Atonement

      Away: Season 1

      Changeling

      Hard Target

      I'm Thinking of Ending Things

      Kandasamys: The Wedding

      Kicking & Screaming

      A Million Ways to Die in the West

      Repo Men

      Ride Along

      Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

      The Theory of Everything

      Twister

      Unbroken

      September 7

      September 7

      My Octopus Teacher

      Record of Youth: Season 1

      September 8

      #Alive

      StarBeam: Season 2

      September 9

      Cargo

      Cuties [Mignonnes]

      Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1

      La Línea: Shadow of Narco: Season 1

      So Much Love to Give [Corazón loco]

      The Social Dilemma

      September 10

      The Babysitter: Killer Queen

      BlacKkKlansman

      The Gift: Season 2

      The Idhun Chronicles: Season 1

      Julie and the Phantoms: Season 1

      Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness

      September 11

      Buddi: Season 2

      The Duchess: Season 1

      Dad Wanted [Se busca papá]

      Family Business: Season 2

      September 13

      Nobody's Fool

      September 15

      Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

      Izzy's Koala World

      Michael McIntyre: Showman

      Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

      September 16

      September 16

      Baby: Season 3

      Challenger: The Final Flight: Limited Series

      Criminal: UK: Season 2

      The Devil All the Time

      Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed

      MeatEater: Season 9

      The Paramedic

      Signs: Season 2

      Sing On!: Season 1 (US)

      September 17

      Dragon's Dogma: Season 1

      GIMS: On the Record

      The Last Word: Season 1

      September 18

      The American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1

      Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 1

      Ratched: Season 1

      Whipped

      Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

      September 21

      A Love Song for Latasha

      September 22

      Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

      Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

      Mighty Express: Season 1

      The Playbook: Season 1

      September 23

      Enola Holmes

      September 24

      The Chef Show: Volume 4

      The Emoji Movie

      September 25

      A Perfect Crime: Season 1

      Country-Ish: Season 1

      The School Nurse Files: Season 1

      Sneakerheads: Season 1

      September 28

      Rough Night

      Whose Vote Counts, Explained

      September 29

      Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

      September 30

      American Murder: The Family Next Door

      Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Gets A Release Date

      Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix

      Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X