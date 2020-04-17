Netflix India Drops The Trailer Of Mrs. Serial Killer Starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee

The fifth Indian original of Netflix for 2020, after Ghost Stories, Yeh Ballet, Guilty and Maska has been officially announced with a set date in order. The streaming pioneer will be release Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role on May 1.

The trailer of the Netflix original film was recently released to positive reception from netizens online. It shows Jacqueline as a woman who goes on an overdrive to save her husband played Manoj Bajpayee who is being wronged framed for serial murders of young women.

The intriguing trailer revolves around a psychopath killer and Jacqueline’s character unmasking the real culprit who is still on the loose by adapting an unexpected route replicate the killer’s modus operandi. Check out the trailer below:

Mrs. Serial Killer has been directed by Jaan-E-Mann fame Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. Sharing the trailer of her production venture on social media, Farah wrote: “Even psychopaths have emotions... then again, MAYBE NOT!” Shirish too expressed his excitement by tweeting, “Presenting the trailer of Mrs. Serial Killer. Hope you like it Premieres May 1, only on Netflix. #MrsSerialKiller @shrishtiarya @BajpayeeManoj @mohituraina @TheFarahKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @NetflixIndia” (sic).

Mrs. Serial Killer also stars Mohit Raina as a cop who is trying to unearth the truth of the murders. To promote the web film, stars Jacqueline and Manoj also indulged in some fun banter on Instagram video.

