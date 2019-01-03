 »   »   »  Netflix India’s Kickass Reply To The Trolls & Memes on Radhika Apte!

Radhika Apte Memes: Prince Rajput

Prince Rajput tagged Netflix Indian and shared a morphed picture of Radhika Apte which had a caption, "Kabhi Khabhi lagta hai ki apun hi Netflix India hai." - (sic)

Ravi Phogat

Tagging the channel, Ravi Phogat captioned a picture (a man with a dull face) as, "Radhika Apte to Netflix: Am I a joke to you?" - (sic)

Radhika Apte Trolls: Shrinidhi Hande

"You don't want to unfollow people you follow...But you can't unfollow people you don't follow... so you always end up unfollowing people you follow... #netflix #radhikaapte #socialmedia Netflix...@radhika_apte." - (sic) [This is Radhika's (edited) dialogue from Anurag Kashyap's film, Lust Stories]

Dr. Sammy

Sharing a gif which had caption 'absolutely', Dr Sammy wrote, "Your love for #RadhikaApte is unmatched 😂 RADHIKA APT HAI FOR NETFLIX ❤️ " - (sic)

Netflix India’s Kickass Reply

On Instagram, the Netflix India, shared an image that had the text, "This New Year, we hope your resolution is to stop commenting ‘Where is Radhika Apte?'." - (sic) and captioned it as, "Feel free to comment, "Where is Radhika Apte?" if you need to let it out of your system one last time." - (sic)