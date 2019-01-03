English
 »   »   »  Netflix India’s Kickass Reply To The Trolls & Memes on Radhika Apte!

Netflix India’s Kickass Reply To The Trolls & Memes on Radhika Apte!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Radhika Apte was seen in many Netflix original series and films. The actress was branded a Netflix constant by the trolls and her memes became a viral sensation in 2018. The trollers couldn't stop asking for her in another Netfix India release. But, as New Year resolution, Netflix India has hit back at the trolls with a kickass response and gave the trollers the taste of their own medicine. On both Twitter and Instagram, Netflix India gave a witty reply to the trolls. Check out the Radhika Apte memes & trolls and Netflix's response.

    Radhika Apte Memes: Prince Rajput

    Prince Rajput tagged Netflix Indian and shared a morphed picture of Radhika Apte which had a caption, "Kabhi Khabhi lagta hai ki apun hi Netflix India hai." - (sic)

    Ravi Phogat

    Tagging the channel, Ravi Phogat captioned a picture (a man with a dull face) as, "Radhika Apte to Netflix: Am I a joke to you?" - (sic)

    Radhika Apte Trolls: Shrinidhi Hande

    "You don't want to unfollow people you follow...But you can't unfollow people you don't follow... so you always end up unfollowing people you follow... #netflix #radhikaapte #socialmedia Netflix...@radhika_apte." - (sic) [This is Radhika's (edited) dialogue from Anurag Kashyap's film, Lust Stories]

    Dr. Sammy

    Sharing a gif which had caption 'absolutely', Dr Sammy wrote, "Your love for #RadhikaApte is unmatched 😂 RADHIKA APT HAI FOR NETFLIX ❤️ " - (sic)

    Netflix India’s Kickass Reply

    On Instagram, the Netflix India, shared an image that had the text, "This New Year, we hope your resolution is to stop commenting ‘Where is Radhika Apte?'." - (sic) and captioned it as, "Feel free to comment, "Where is Radhika Apte?" if you need to let it out of your system one last time." - (sic)

    Most Read: Gandii Baat 2 Intimate Scene Between Flora Saini & Anveshi LEAKED; Actresses Disappointed!

    Read more about: netflix radhika apte
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue