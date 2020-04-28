Netflix May 2020: Uncut Gems, Space Force, Mrs. Serial Killer And More

Speculations of the lockdown being extended even further is worrying you about what more is there to watch on Netflix? Well, in May, the platform is set to bring in more comedy and some new thriller shows. If you have already had enough of standalone films, in May, the streaming platform is bringing some series along the way including, Back to the Future, District 9, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.

Some of the biggest highlights of May is Adam Sandler's thriller, Uncut Gems, which many claimed to be his finest performance, and it'll be arriving on May 25. Others are old classics like Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Underworld series, Jarhead series and the Netflix documentary Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story.

The platform is also set to release Netflix Originals like Space Force, which will see the return of Steve Carell to the workplace comedy. It will also feature Sonic's Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow in the leading roles. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is also returning with her arch-nemesis Reverend, for an interactive adventure amid her wedding planning.

Here is a complete list of all you can watch on the streaming platform.

May 1 Almost Happy Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy Hollywood Into the Night Masha and the Bear season 4 Medici the Magnificent part 2 Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun season 1 Reckoning season 1 Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival, Thomas and the Royal Engine And World of Tomorrow Ace Ventura: Pet Detective All Day and A Night Back to the Future Series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Den of Thieves For Colored Girls Fun With Dick & Jane Get In I Am Divine Jarhead 1-3 Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Material Mrs. Serial Killer Sinister Song of the Sea The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Half of It The Heartbreak Kid Underworld Series Urban Cowboy What a Girl Wants Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story May 2- 10 Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill Workin' Moms Scissor Seven season 2 Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Dead to Me season 2 The Eddy The Hollow season 2 Restaurants on the Edge season 2 Rust Valley Restorers season 2 Valeria Charmed season 2 Grey's Anatomy season 16 Arctic Dogs 18 Regali May 11-20 Bordertown season 3 True: Terrific Tales Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend Riverdale season 4 Chichipatos Inhuman Resources Magic for Humans season 3 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 White Lines The Big Flower Fight Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything Sweet Magnolias Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall The Flash season 6 The Wrong Missy District 9 I Love You, Stupid Public Enemies United 93 Soul Surfer Trumbo Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics Trial by Media May 21-31 Control Z History 101 Selling Sunset season 2 Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2 Dynasty season 3 Hannah Gadsby: Douglas Dorohedoro Space Force Somebody Feed Phil season 3 Just Go With It The Lovebirds Ne Zha Norm of the North: Family Vacation Uncut Gems I'm No Longer Here The Lincoln Lawyer High Strung Free Dance

