    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netflix May 2020: Uncut Gems, Space Force, Mrs. Serial Killer And More

      By
      |

      Speculations of the lockdown being extended even further is worrying you about what more is there to watch on Netflix? Well, in May, the platform is set to bring in more comedy and some new thriller shows. If you have already had enough of standalone films, in May, the streaming platform is bringing some series along the way including, Back to the Future, District 9, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.

      Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2020

      Some of the biggest highlights of May is Adam Sandler's thriller, Uncut Gems, which many claimed to be his finest performance, and it'll be arriving on May 25. Others are old classics like Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Underworld series, Jarhead series and the Netflix documentary Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story.

      The platform is also set to release Netflix Originals like Space Force, which will see the return of Steve Carell to the workplace comedy. It will also feature Sonic's Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow in the leading roles. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is also returning with her arch-nemesis Reverend, for an interactive adventure amid her wedding planning.

      Here is a complete list of all you can watch on the streaming platform.

      May 1

      May 1

      Almost Happy

      Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

      Hollywood

      Into the Night

      Masha and the Bear season 4

      Medici the Magnificent part 2

      Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun season 1

      Reckoning season 1

      Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival, Thomas and the Royal Engine And World of Tomorrow

      Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

      All Day and A Night

      Back to the Future Series

      Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

      Den of Thieves

      For Colored Girls

      Fun With Dick & Jane

      Get In

      I Am Divine

      Jarhead 1-3

      Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

      Material

      Mrs. Serial Killer

      Sinister

      Song of the Sea

      The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

      The Half of It

      The Heartbreak Kid

      Underworld Series

      Urban Cowboy

      What a Girl Wants

      Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

      Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

      May 2- 10

      May 2- 10

      Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

      Workin' Moms

      Scissor Seven season 2

      Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

      Dead to Me season 2

      The Eddy

      The Hollow season 2

      Restaurants on the Edge season 2

      Rust Valley Restorers season 2

      Valeria

      Charmed season 2

      Grey's Anatomy season 16

      Arctic Dogs

      18 Regali

      May 11-20

      May 11-20

      Bordertown season 3

      True: Terrific Tales

      Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend

      Riverdale season 4

      Chichipatos

      Inhuman Resources

      Magic for Humans season 3

      She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5

      White Lines

      The Big Flower Fight

      Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

      Sweet Magnolias

      Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

      The Flash season 6

      The Wrong Missy

      District 9

      I Love You, Stupid

      Public Enemies

      United 93

      Soul Surfer

      Trumbo

      Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

      Trial by Media

      May 21-31

      May 21-31

      Control Z

      History 101

      Selling Sunset season 2

      Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2

      Dynasty season 3

      Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

      Dorohedoro

      Space Force

      Somebody Feed Phil season 3

      Just Go With It

      The Lovebirds

      Ne Zha

      Norm of the North: Family Vacation

      Uncut Gems

      I'm No Longer Here

      The Lincoln Lawyer

      High Strung Free Dance

      Never Have I Ever Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Mindy Kailing And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

      Amazon Prime Video Releases New Teaser Of Paatal Lok, Trailer Out On May 5

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X