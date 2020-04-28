Netflix May 2020: Uncut Gems, Space Force, Mrs. Serial Killer And More
Speculations of the lockdown being extended even further is worrying you about what more is there to watch on Netflix? Well, in May, the platform is set to bring in more comedy and some new thriller shows. If you have already had enough of standalone films, in May, the streaming platform is bringing some series along the way including, Back to the Future, District 9, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.
Some of the biggest highlights of May is Adam Sandler's thriller, Uncut Gems, which many claimed to be his finest performance, and it'll be arriving on May 25. Others are old classics like Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Underworld series, Jarhead series and the Netflix documentary Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story.
The platform is also set to release Netflix Originals like Space Force, which will see the return of Steve Carell to the workplace comedy. It will also feature Sonic's Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow in the leading roles. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is also returning with her arch-nemesis Reverend, for an interactive adventure amid her wedding planning.
Here is a complete list of all you can watch on the streaming platform.
May 1
Almost Happy
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
Into the Night
Masha and the Bear season 4
Medici the Magnificent part 2
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun season 1
Reckoning season 1
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival, Thomas and the Royal Engine And World of Tomorrow
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and A Night
Back to the Future Series
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
I Am Divine
Jarhead 1-3
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Material
Mrs. Serial Killer
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half of It
The Heartbreak Kid
Underworld Series
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story
May 2- 10
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Workin' Moms
Scissor Seven season 2
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow season 2
Restaurants on the Edge season 2
Rust Valley Restorers season 2
Valeria
Charmed season 2
Grey's Anatomy season 16
Arctic Dogs
18 Regali
May 11-20
Bordertown season 3
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend
Riverdale season 4
Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5
White Lines
The Big Flower Fight
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash season 6
The Wrong Missy
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Public Enemies
United 93
Soul Surfer
Trumbo
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
May 21-31
Control Z
History 101
Selling Sunset season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2
Dynasty season 3
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Dorohedoro
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil season 3
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
I'm No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
High Strung Free Dance
