 »   »   »  Netflix's Mowgli Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality!

Mowgli – Legend Of The Jungle Leaked Online

The full web series Mowgli - The Legend Of The Jungle has been leaked online by none other than piracy website Tamilrockers that too in HD quality. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.

About Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is a notorious gang that is known for leaking new films on the release day. Many regional films got leaked within hours of hitting the screens and have suffered major losses.

Piracy Needs To Be Stopped!

In the past, a few government agencies have taken steps to combat the issue of piracy. Their efforts have had some impact but the problem still persists. We hope that the agencies find an effective and permanent solution to this problem. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Mowgli English Cast

Coming back to Mowgli, the film stars Matthew Rhys, Rohan Chand and Freida Pinto, along with voice and motion capture performances from Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sher Khan) and Christian Bale (Bagheera).

Mowgli Hindi Cast

The voices for Hindi version is lent by big Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor (Kaa), Anil Kapoor (Baloo), Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha) and Jackie Shroff (Shere Khan).