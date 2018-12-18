English
 »   »   »  Netflix's Mowgli Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality!

Netflix's Mowgli Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli was released on December 7. The fantasy adventure film is directed by Andy Serkis with a screenplay by Callie Kloves. The film is based on stories collected in All the Mowgli Stories by Rudyard Kipling. The film received mixed responses from the fans. While many appreciated Andy Serkis' direction and praised him for exposing the darkness of wilderness in the most brilliant ways, a few of them wondered whether it was suitable for children!

    Well, now the film has fallen prey to piracy as it has been leaked online!

    Mowgli – Legend Of The Jungle Leaked Online

    The full web series Mowgli - The Legend Of The Jungle has been leaked online by none other than piracy website Tamilrockers that too in HD quality. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.

    About Tamilrockers

    Tamilrockers is a notorious gang that is known for leaking new films on the release day. Many regional films got leaked within hours of hitting the screens and have suffered major losses.

    Piracy Needs To Be Stopped!

    In the past, a few government agencies have taken steps to combat the issue of piracy. Their efforts have had some impact but the problem still persists. We hope that the agencies find an effective and permanent solution to this problem. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated at any cost.

    Mowgli English Cast

    Coming back to Mowgli, the film stars Matthew Rhys, Rohan Chand and Freida Pinto, along with voice and motion capture performances from Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sher Khan) and Christian Bale (Bagheera).

    Mowgli Hindi Cast

    The voices for Hindi version is lent by big Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor (Kaa), Anil Kapoor (Baloo), Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha) and Jackie Shroff (Shere Khan).

    Most Read: Best Of 2018: Parth-Erica, Jennifer-Harshad, Eisha-Adnan & Other Jodis Who Took Internet By Storm!

    Read more about: mowgli netflix
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue