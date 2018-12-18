 »   »   »  Netflix's Mowgli Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli was released on December 7. The fantasy adventure film is directed by Andy Serkis with a screenplay by Callie Kloves. The film is based on stories collected in All the Mowgli Stories by Rudyard Kipling. The film received mixed responses from the fans. While many appreciated Andy Serkis' direction and praised him for exposing the darkness of wilderness in the most brilliant ways, a few of them wondered whether it was suitable for children!
Well, now the film has fallen prey to piracy as it has been leaked online!
Mowgli – Legend Of The Jungle Leaked Online
The full web series Mowgli - The Legend Of The Jungle has been leaked online by none other than piracy website Tamilrockers that too in HD quality. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.
About Tamilrockers
Tamilrockers is a notorious gang that is known for leaking new films on the release day. Many regional films got leaked within hours of hitting the screens and have suffered major losses.
Piracy Needs To Be Stopped!
In the past, a few government agencies have taken steps to combat the issue of piracy. Their efforts have had some impact but the problem still persists. We hope that the agencies find an effective and permanent solution to this problem. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated at any cost.
Mowgli English Cast
Coming back to Mowgli, the film stars Matthew Rhys, Rohan Chand and Freida Pinto, along with voice and motion capture performances from Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sher Khan) and Christian Bale (Bagheera).
Mowgli Hindi Cast
The voices for Hindi version is lent by big Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor (Kaa), Anil Kapoor (Baloo), Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha) and Jackie Shroff (Shere Khan).
