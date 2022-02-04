Netflix Releases Line Up For 2022: Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, Qala, Looop Lapeta & More

Netflix recently released the films lined up for release in 2022 with awaited releases like Ryan Gosling's action-loaded The Gray Man, Halle Berry's The Mothership as well as Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2. The streaming platform shared a first look trailer featuring some of the projects.

The compilation trailer shared by Netflix gave a glimpse of The Gray Man, however, it did not feature Dhanush, who too stars in the movie. Some of the other stars and projects featuring in the trailer are Jennifer Lopez from the thriller titled The Mother, as well as Ryan Reynolds from The Adam Project and Jamie Foxx from the vampire movie, Day Shift.

In the clip, Jason Momoa can be seen as a half-man/half-beast from the film Slumberland, and promised to take the audience "places your dreams can't dream of." Netflix with the teaser also confirmed Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes 2 will be releasing in 2022.

Did someone say new movies every week? Here's your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there’s a movie for every mood. #NetflixMovies2022 pic.twitter.com/dQeCum0qvT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2022

Some of the other films listed in the clip include Falling For Christmas, Spiderhead, Luckiest Girl Alive, The School For Good And Evil, End of the Road, Hustle, We Have A Ghost, Me Time, The Good Nurse, Don't Blame Karma, You People and more. We also get to see Daniel Craig's first look as Detective Benoit Blanc from Knives Out 2.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform in a statement also revealed the Indian releases for 2022. Some of the biggest actors appearing on the platform will include, Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in this week's release Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia. Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte and others are leading Vasan Bala's film Monica O My Darling.

Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon's Plan A Plan B is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Anvita Dutt will make directial debut with Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, and Swastika Mukherjee. The makers are yet to confirm the release dates of all the projects but will be making official announcements soon.