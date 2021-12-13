Netflix's Top 10 2021 Unmissable Movie & Web Show Release: Bombay Begums, Dhamaka, Aranyak & More

Netflix in the year 2021 has presented many original Indian content. Several movies and shows released throughout the year have also received critical acclaim including, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Kartik Aarya-starrer Dhamaka. Shows like Bombay Begums and Aranyak have also created quite the buzz enough. Some series have already been renewed for season 2.

Here are some of the biggest Netflix releases on 2021,

Bombay Begums

The acclaimed show follows five women at different paths in life. It has been described by the makers as, "From boardrooms to society's margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai."

Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra's comedy-drama Pagglait, followed a widowed who loses her husband soon after marriage. However, with an inability to grieve for his death she has to deal with quirky relatives and a startling discovery about her late husband.

Ajeeb Daastaans

The multi-starrer anthology features four short stories revealing the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering in fractured relationships.

Haseen Dillruba

Led by Taapsee Pannu, the film follows a woman suspected of killing her husband. While being investigated for the crime she narrates an interesting story about her marriage as police officers look for clues to arrest her.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani follows the newly married couple who are forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect. Two face several hassles, hiccups -- and hilarity -- that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Dhamaka

The film follows a cynical ex-TV news anchor who gets an alarming call on his radio show. Instead of reporting it he sees it as a chance for a career comeback but it ends up costing him his conscience.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name follows the life of Balram Halwai. Born in India's overarching darkness of perpetual servanthood and poverty, Balram seeks a life in the light and aims for a life of freedom and financial prosperity.

Aranyak

Aranyak set in a small town in Himachal, follows a local cop Kasturi as she is about to start her one year break from duty to focus on her family. However, just as her replacement Angad arrives, so does the biggest cast the town has ever seen. The two must join hands to dig up skeletons and revive a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.