Netflix Series To Binge Watch During Coronavirus Lockdown: Castlevania, Love Is Blind And More

Castlevania

Castlevania, adapted by beloved comic book writer Warren Ellis, is based on the classic video game series of the same name published by Konami. The Netflix original kicks off as Dracula declares war on humanity after the murder of his wife while a vampire hunter teams up with Dracula's son to bring him down. The game adaptation has some of the best fight sequences and with season three just launched, you will have enough episodes to keep you company.

The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill, this show is bound to get you hooked for a few days. The eight-episode long season one follows likeable characters along a twisted timeline for a great ending. Even though it is widely compared with HBO's Game Of Thrones, The Witcher is easier on the eyes and the mind. With season two already confirmed there is more excitement for the show among fans. The show is based on books of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

I Am Not Okay With This

From the executive producer of The End of the F***ing World, and similar to its tone, I Am Not Okay With This brings a mix of thrill and fantasy. The seven-episode-long show follows Sydney, who has just lost her father and struggles with her emotions. Syd ignores her telekinetic outbursts on a regular bases until they start to stir trouble in her life.

You will be able to binge this show in no time, as each episode is only 20 minutes long and will have you linking on the next one immediately.

Love Is Blind

The only reality show on the list, Love Is Blind, is just as compelling as any daily reality tv show like The Bachelor or Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Here, couples get to know each other, and fall in love in a controlled environment without being able to see each other.

The season follows as the couples get engaged and then finally get to meet for the first time, and only time will tell if they will get married by the end of the show. If reality TV is something you enjoy, there is no stopping you from binge-watching this one.

The Good Place

The comedy-drama is a critically acclaimed show that just ended its fourth and final season on NBC. However, if you have missed this one among the lot, you can watch the first three seasons on Netflix currently. It follows the afterlife of a group of people who have to deal with the truth of heaven and hell. With a talented cast and one of the best comedy screenplays, The Good Place is a must-watch.