Netflix Tests New Low-Rate Plan For Mobile Users To Stream In HD

Netflix India recently announced 17 new Indian originals to be released in upcoming months. The streaming giant has now started testing a new pocket-friendly plan to attract more consumption in India. Netflix's new plan for mobile called, Mobile+ will start at Rs 349 and will also let users stream in HD.

According to reports, the new plan in an upgrade of the current plan at Rs 199 with Standard Definition, which was launched back in 2019 as a pocket-friendly subscription plan for the streaming platform.

While the previous plan only allows usage on mobile phones, the upgraded version at Rs 349 with added benefits including high definition, will allow users to use it on other devices like computers and tablets also. A spokesperson told India Today, "We launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings. We'll only roll it out long-term if they do."

The other functions that are same as Rs 199 plan include, viewers can use only one device at a time and can download files on mobile or tablets in case users want to watch it later. The standard Netflix plan comes at Rs 649 per month, which lets the users stream in HD on all devices which is similar to the Mobile + plan at Rs 349 with the exception of TV devices. Since the plan allows access to laptops and computers, it is considered to be the most effective plan for single-screen users who are not looking to watch shows and movies on TV. Among the 17 new titles being offered by Netflix India the most awaited ones include, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy, Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo and more.

