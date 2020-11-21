Netflix To Make Streaming Free In December With StreamFest

Netflix Rolls Out New Campaign

"Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition - so, no one else can use the same login information to stream... And to make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers. So, during StreamFest, if you see a message saying "StreamFest is at capacity", don't worry. We'll let you know as soon as you can start streaming," she added.

Netflilx Has Invested Rs 3000 Crore In Indian Content

A report by Netflix revealed that the OTT platform, currently at the end of the third quarter of 2020, has 195.15 million paid subscribers worldwide. Netflix has been working towards expanding its presence in the Indian market, last year, a mobile phone-only plan in India was launched to pull in more subscribers.

Netflix Has Several New Shows Releasing In Coming Month

Now, the platform is rolling out more localised content and is also bringing international titles to the subscribers. In April 2020, Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings had said that the company is looking forward to creating original Indian content and has invested Rs 3,000 crore for the same.

Shergill also revealed that the new users logging onto StreamFest will be able to access members-only features like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list.