Netflix To Release New Movie Every Week In 2021: Red Notice, Army of the Dead, Don't Look Up & More

The streaming giant Netflix, is promising a new movie release every week in 2021. In a major announcement, Netflix on Tuesday, took to its official Twitter account and unveiled the list of titles that will be premiering on the platform throughout the year.

The video shared by Netflix features some of the major international stars attached to these projects. The tweet read, "2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here's a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year."

According to the report, some of the anticipated releases in 2021 include To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth sequels as well as originals like Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds' action movie Red Notice; Zack Snyder's zombie film Army of the Dead, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's political satire Don't Look Up and a musical titled Tik, Tik... Boom!, which will mark Lin Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.

This is the first time Netflix has announced a list of yearly features. Apart from original content, the list also includes unreleased acquisitions like Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised, and Zendaya and John David Washington's Malcolm & Marie. The film's trailer was recently released and made a lot of buzz among fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2021 originals list consists of 70 titles, including one trilogy, 52 English language live-action films, while eight are animated and 10 are non-English releases.

