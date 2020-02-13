Netflix Will Let You Stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' For Free

Netflix just dropped the sequel of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, on the streaming platform. The original has been one of the biggest releases from Netflix in 2018 and became an instant classic in the romance genre.

The sequel hit the streaming service on Wednesday and has already become a fan favourite among the subscribers. To see what the fuss is about, Netflix is offering a chance for non-subcribers to watch the first film in the trilogy for free until March 9, 2020. The film is said to be available for everyone in the US as well as other few markets including India.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

Earlier Netflix offered a free look at The Crown season 3 first episode in the UK last year, and has also tried similar tactics India and South America to bring in more subscribers.

To All The Boys I Have Loved Before, follows a Korean American teen as she beings to understand love, for the first time out of the romance novels she has been living in. When her old love letters get sent out, she finds it easier to fake date a friend than to talk about her feelings.

Soon she begins to fall for her fake boyfriend and is forced to confront her feeling again. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, follows Lara Jean Covey as she starts her first relationship and experiences all her first, including a love triangle.

