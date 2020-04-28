Never Have I Ever Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Mindy Kailing And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Netflix's new comedy series Never Have I Ever is gaining all the love from netizens. The show, created by Mindy Kailing, is about a first-generation Indian-American teenager, in 2020 setting. The Netflix original aired all episodes on Monday, and fans are already asking if season two have been greenlit by the studio yet.
Never Have I Ever stars an array of talented young actors, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who was one of the 1500 girls that auditioned for the role, alongside, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young and more. The show has also earned an immaculate 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes since its release.
Mindy Kailing
Mindy Kailing, while talking about the show in an interview, said, "For all of us in the writers' room, particularly those of us who were the children of immigrants, which comprised most of my staff, it was about sharing those stories of feeling ‘other'". Mindy is a first-generation Indian-American and said she time and again wished to see stories of people like her on television.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
"One of the best parts about being in that room was realizing that they felt so many of the same things I did, and it was such a relief. It made me feel like, ‘OK, I'm, like, normal.'" Kailing added.
She revealed that the show was previously decided to be set in the 80s, but she wished to speak to the kids today. "I really wanted to speak to kids now. I also thought it would be a really great way to hire a lot of young Indian-American writers who can remember their teenage years more recently than me and fill our staff with them."
Mindy On NHIE Cast
"I was also really greedy with the young actresses on the show. Maitreyi was a resource in herself. When she would do table reads, we would change the vernacular so it made sense for someone her age." added Mindy.
Season 2
Talking about season two, fans have spotted clear plot points, that hint at a season two is a work in process. However, the makers have not made an official announcement yet.
Meanwhile, here are some must-read tweets before you begin streaming Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Oh my God... Devi is such a mood now. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/Ws2QbbmlV0— Deepkumar Borude (@kungfupanda_roh) April 27, 2020
When Devi said that Riverdale actors are older than her mom. BYEEEEE #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/QCpMSQJWoN— M (@Herovib) April 27, 2020
"Aunties are older Indian women who have no blood relationship to you, but are allowed to have opinions about your life and all your shortcomings. And you have to be nice to them because you're Indian"— You don't know annyeonghaseyo?? (@jigglyjellyass) April 27, 2020
I felt that in my brown-ass Indian bones!!👏😂👏😂#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/5pZv8ZfsTx
I haven’t properly binged an entire show in a while and I’m so glad it was this one. I don’t have enough words to describe the power this representation has. Just watch the show 💖#NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/AeFImbTBCs— Shauna 🌙 (@talastomaz) April 27, 2020
Devi just walking up to Paxton asking him to have sex with her out of nowhere is one of the most unhinged things I have ever seen, but I’m here for it. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/vc7RiBDgNR— Ashley Boyd (@ashleyboyd154) April 27, 2020
if devi ends up with that white boy rival of hers, imma lose my shit 😂 #neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/51gle9RYxA— michelle (@MichelleWanhart) April 27, 2020
every time there was a dad scene in #NeverHaveIEver i was full on crying he is just the sweetest pic.twitter.com/BAIDaJNjyy— liliana (@skysbloom) April 27, 2020
Devi and Ben 😍 That's right, Paxton is no good for you Devi. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/qCiKZEqsPu— Stephen (@PeanutBooty23) April 27, 2020
Dating Reality Shows On Netflix: Too Hot To Handle, What The Love With Karan Johar, Love Is Blind
Amazon Prime Video Releases New Teaser Of Paatal Lok, Trailer Out On May 5