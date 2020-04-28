    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Never Have I Ever Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Mindy Kailing And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

      By
      |

      Netflix's new comedy series Never Have I Ever is gaining all the love from netizens. The show, created by Mindy Kailing, is about a first-generation Indian-American teenager, in 2020 setting. The Netflix original aired all episodes on Monday, and fans are already asking if season two have been greenlit by the studio yet.

      Never Have I Ever Twitter Review

      Never Have I Ever stars an array of talented young actors, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who was one of the 1500 girls that auditioned for the role, alongside, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young and more. The show has also earned an immaculate 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes since its release.

      Mindy Kailing

      Mindy Kailing

      Mindy Kailing, while talking about the show in an interview, said, "For all of us in the writers' room, particularly those of us who were the children of immigrants, which comprised most of my staff, it was about sharing those stories of feeling ‘other'". Mindy is a first-generation Indian-American and said she time and again wished to see stories of people like her on television.

      Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

      Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

      "One of the best parts about being in that room was realizing that they felt so many of the same things I did, and it was such a relief. It made me feel like, ‘OK, I'm, like, normal.'" Kailing added.

      She revealed that the show was previously decided to be set in the 80s, but she wished to speak to the kids today. "I really wanted to speak to kids now. I also thought it would be a really great way to hire a lot of young Indian-American writers who can remember their teenage years more recently than me and fill our staff with them."

      Mindy On NHIE Cast

      Mindy On NHIE Cast

      "I was also really greedy with the young actresses on the show. Maitreyi was a resource in herself. When she would do table reads, we would change the vernacular so it made sense for someone her age." added Mindy.

      Season 2

      Season 2

      Talking about season two, fans have spotted clear plot points, that hint at a season two is a work in process. However, the makers have not made an official announcement yet.

      Meanwhile, here are some must-read tweets before you begin streaming Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

      Dating Reality Shows On Netflix: Too Hot To Handle, What The Love With Karan Johar, Love Is Blind

      Amazon Prime Video Releases New Teaser Of Paatal Lok, Trailer Out On May 5

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X