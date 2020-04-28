Never Have I Ever Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Mindy Kailing And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Mindy Kailing

Mindy Kailing, while talking about the show in an interview, said, "For all of us in the writers' room, particularly those of us who were the children of immigrants, which comprised most of my staff, it was about sharing those stories of feeling ‘other'". Mindy is a first-generation Indian-American and said she time and again wished to see stories of people like her on television.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

"One of the best parts about being in that room was realizing that they felt so many of the same things I did, and it was such a relief. It made me feel like, ‘OK, I'm, like, normal.'" Kailing added.

She revealed that the show was previously decided to be set in the 80s, but she wished to speak to the kids today. "I really wanted to speak to kids now. I also thought it would be a really great way to hire a lot of young Indian-American writers who can remember their teenage years more recently than me and fill our staff with them."

Mindy On NHIE Cast

"I was also really greedy with the young actresses on the show. Maitreyi was a resource in herself. When she would do table reads, we would change the vernacular so it made sense for someone her age." added Mindy.

Season 2

Talking about season two, fans have spotted clear plot points, that hint at a season two is a work in process. However, the makers have not made an official announcement yet.

