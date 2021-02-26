Nia Sharma On Rift With Ravi: Went To A Point That We Were Ready To Kill Each Other; Channel Had To Intervene

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma became one of the hot on-screen couple, thanks to Jamai Raja. The duo's sizzling chemistry impressed fans so much that after it ended, the makers returned with a digital spin-off titled Jamai Raja 2.0 in 2019. As the second season hits the digital space, Nia recalled about her infamous fallout with Ravi, several years ago. She revealed that things got so bad between them that they were not even on talking terms for more than a year. She added that channel had to intervene to sort things out between them.

Nia was quoted by HT as saying, "I was 23 back then. I had not come across someone who was just so into their scenes and would rehearse so much. Ravi and I had very different ways of working, maybe that was something that hit me, due to which we kind of did not talk."

She further added, "Things escalated because we stopped talking. Everything we would do would irritate each other. It went to a point that we were ready to kill each other, it was that bad a situation on the set. I would hate to go on the set because I had to see his face and I am sure he felt the same way (laughs). The channel had to intervene and take us on a conference call to tell us, 'Guys, the show is doing amazingly well but whatever you guys are up to, it is showing on screen, so please get over that and be professional enough.' That was the situation and from there, I think we have gone to and fro on many things. Our animosity dissolved, we became better and better friends, and now we are the thickest. Now, it is like a family thing."

There are quite bold scenes of Nia and Ravi in Jamai Raja 2.0. Recently, during an awards function, the actress even termed Ravi as the 'best kisser'. When Ravi was asked about the same, he said that he will take it as a compliment. He added that Nia is the most professional person he has ever worked with and is his best and favourite co-star.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey Reacts To Nia Sharma Calling Him The 'Best Kisser'; Reveals If He Feels Same About Her

Also Read: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Turn Producers With Udaariyaan; Actor Says The Show Is Sargun's Baby