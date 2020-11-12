Nikhil Dwivedi Opens Up About Returning To Acting With Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. The show has become one of the biggest and the most successful OTT outings of the year.

Nikhil Dwivedi who starred as Tyagi, the head of a money market cartel in the series has returned to acting after a hiatus of a few years. The actor, who instead focussed on co-producing films like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3 has opened up about his return in an interview with HT.

Nikhil said, “I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that. When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign in spite of my function of being a producer. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something.”

Speaking about his role, the actor added, “I knew it was not a very substantial part but I have a lot of regard for Hansal as a director. That was one of the reasons I said yes to it. The fact that it is not a very large part kind of worked in my favour because it was a little before Dabangg 3 was releasing and I would have been caught up with release activities. Because it is not large, I knew I would not be shooting for too many days, so I said yes.”

But what’s really come as a surprise for Nikhil is the appreciation that’s coming his way and how his role has become so popular. “I had also not expected my part would get the kind of appreciation that it did. I knew that there would be some appreciation perhaps, but the way it has been appreciated, I have to be honest, I did not see that coming. It is very heartening and I am very grateful that it has all worked out the way it has,” said Nikhil.

