Nimrat Kaur Opens Up About Bagging Her 3rd Hollywood Project: There's a Lot of Dignity Of Labour Abroad

Nimrat Kaur, who made her Hollywood debut with Homeland season four, recently revealed that she is all set to appear in the second season of the web series, Foundation. Sharing excitement about the project she said, "Isaac Asimov's (science fiction writer) works are at the top of my list. I'm truly elated to be partaking in something like this."

Talking about the show and her character, the actress revealed that she has a guest appearance. Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, "It's a science fiction show, a genre I haven't attempted before. It's surreal and extremely otherworldly. It's a guest appearance, but sci-fi has fascinated me always."

Nimrat revealed that the new show came to her because of her previous work, and said, "As you work more and more, you get new projects by word of mouth. And sometimes, the people who you've worked with want you in their upcoming projects. One of the reasons why Foundation came to me is because I had worked with the director in Homeland."

Notably, after debuting in the fourth season of Homeland, Nimrat continued to appear in several Hollywood projects including another TV show Wayward Pines, and the eighth season of Homeland. When asked if she got used to the working culture in the West, she confessed she won't get used to how Hollywood functions, "because each time you work abroad, it's a different kettle of fish, in terms of the subject of the project or the country you're shooting in."

She further added that there's a lot to learn from the discipline abroad. "Abroad, there's a lot of dignity of labour, which is very impressive. Everybody is treated in the best way possible under any given circumstance."

The first season of Foundation starred Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait, who played an essential role in the sci-fi series. Her character Phara was seen as the season's antagonist, a highly motivated and strong-willed character who seeks redemption and vengeance