      Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman Book Adaptation Show 'Trippy And Crazy'

      Nicole Kidman is gearing up for the release of another Book adaptation drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers. It is co-written and produced by David. E. Kelley, which will mark Kidman's second collaboration with him after the 2017 hit TV adaptation of Moriarty's murder mystery Big Little Lies.

      During a panel, Kidman joked that her character was "batshit crazy". Talking about her shooting process she said, "I'd only respond as Masha," she said. "I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them."

      Kidman added that the show is "trippy" and "crazy". "When people say define what it is, we still can't, I mean I dare you to ask any of us, what genre this is, we have no idea," she said.

      Meanwhile, McCarthy, who plays a romantic novelist suffering from a broken heart and a declining career, said the show brings up big philosophical questions, including, "It brings up pretty big questions - and I was terrified of being attacked by bull ants."

      The show also stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon as a group who have come to a wellness retreat for transformation. Meanwhile, Kidman plays a mysterious health guru who promises a life-changing experience using unconventional methods that go way beyond massages and yoga.

      The eight-part mini-series is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, August 20, 2021.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 18:16 [IST]
      X