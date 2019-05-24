Not Bepannaah 2 Or Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget Starts Shooting For Code M; To Play An Army Officer!

Jennifer Plays The Role Of Monica

Regarding her role, Jennifer told Pinkvilla, "The character I play is called Monica. Honestly, I am very excited but I am equally anxious because to train and ready myself to be an army officer, which is something I have never done."

‘Wearing A Uniform Comes With A Lot Of Responsibility’

"It is an interesting and new space for me because wearing a uniform comes with a lot of responsibility and respect and getting that right and to keep working on the personality of your character, get the body language right and the way we speak to get that on point is paramount."

The Actress Cannot Wait To Start The Series!

The actress further said, "Luckily, I have a very fantastic team who are working equally hard to ensure I get all the nuances right. Honestly, I cannot wait to start the series."

On Working With Ekta Again

On working with Ekta again, the actress said, "It is amazing (to be back to Balaji)! Kasautii gave me such a wider recognition and I was with Balaji for a very very long time. Now, I am working with them again after a long time. I am so looking forward to it."

How Jennifer Bagged Code M?

"Ekta has been amazing. I have always been very fond of her. I met her recently before going to my holiday and told her the kind of work I would like to do and this is what she offered me and I couldn't have been more grateful."