OK Computer: Vijay Varma & Radhika Apte's Show Goes To International Film Festival Of Rotterdam

Vijay Varma's latest web show OK Computer is all set to be screened at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). The series has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category of IFFR and is the first Indian show to be selected for Bright Future Programme.

Expressing his excitement for the announcement, Vijay Varma took to Twitter and wrote, "#OKComputer is going to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021! We are thrilled and honored to be the first ever TV series selected for the festival's Bright Future Program, dedicated to emerging film talent. Cheers TeamClinking glasses @_PoojaShetty @NeilPage @Memewala @IFFR #IFFR2021."

Vijay also opened up about the show's success and said, "I was over the moon when I learnt about the selection at Rotterdam. It's a prestigious film festival and our show's presence there marks India's representation on a global stage." He added that he is the most excited since OK Computer is the first comedy show from India to achieve such a breakthrough and enter a major international film event. "This is my passion project and shows like this get made very rarely. I'm elated!" Vijay was quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, OK Computer received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The show directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar follows ACP Saajan as he investigates the death of an unidentified human while suspecting all the machines. Soon after, Saajan tracks down the culprit who is a Robonoid, a robot with human emotions.

Apart from Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma, the show also stars Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal, and Kani Kusruti among others.

ALSO READ: OK Computer Web Series Review: The Crowded Plot Fails Radhika Apte & Vijay Varma

ALSO READ: Disney+ Hotstar Releases Trailer Of OK Computer, India's First-Ever Sci-Fi Comedy Series Starring Radhika Apte