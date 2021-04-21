Out of Love 2 Trailer: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli's Suspense Thriller Takes It Up A Notch

The makers of Out of Love have just unveiled the trailer for season 2. After a successful season one revolving around love, heartbreak and treachery, the makers will be focusing on revenge as Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli meet again after three years.

The clip revealed that Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli as Meera and Akarsh, will come face to face once again after three years. Meera in the previous season found out about Akarsh's affair and left him with a tarnished reputation, a failed business, and a broken relationship with his son Abhi. The trailer reveals that Akarsh comes back to take revenge.

He can be seen threatening Meera to leave Coonoor and leave Abhi with him. He possibly manages to turn her friends against her. Meanwhile, Meera can be seen contemplating killing Akarsh as he plans to take everything from her.

Take a look at the trailer,

Rasika Dugal opened up about season 2 in a statement, and said that her character will be unpredictable. "People deal with betrayal in different ways and this season dives into the feeling of revenge. For me it was an opportunity to explore Meera Kapoor further and delve into her unpredictability. I am eager to see how audiences respond to this season," added Dugal.

Meanwhile, Purab Kohli said that the characters will be in the middle of a psychological warfare. Purab revealed that Manipulation is Akarsh's second nature, and added, "He is willing to go to any lengths in destroying Meera. The level of tension between the characters and intense moments fuelled by several plot twists will keep the viewers guessing till the very end."

Directed by Oni Sen, Out of Love season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 30.

ALSO READ: Rasika Dugal Feels Like A Nervous Student Around Naseeruddin Shah

ALSO READ: Rasika Dugal Hopes Delhi Crime's Emmy Nomination Opens Up More Avenues